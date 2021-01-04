Kanye West still ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian in Wyoming, has ‘no plans’ to go back to LA ‘anytime soon’

As the new year is underway, it appears that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will continue to spend time apart, focusing on themselves individually.

While there were those previous divorce rumors that began to circulate not long ago, Kimye is still together as husband and wife, just not in the same location. Kim continues spending time in her home base of Los Angeles with the kids.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is “taking time and space” for himself in Wyoming, and based on a source’s comments, he won’t be returning to LA anytime soon.

Kanye West to remain in Wyoming, for now

An insider has recently indicated that Kanye West is “happiest” when he’s in the state of Wyoming. West was in the public spotlight months ago as he was campaigning to become president. Now that the election is over, he appears to be removing himself from the spotlight, which comes with being in Los Angeles and around Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” the inside source said, per Hollywood Life.

The source also mentioned that Kanye might visit with Kim and the family in Los Angeles, but he won’t stay there for an extended time.

“It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”

Kim will continue to keep the four kids with her in Los Angeles. According to the insider, she “needs the kids with her there,” while Kanye’s “in a better place” when he’s spending time in Wyoming.

“[Kim] does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and [Kanye’s] in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal,” the insider added.

Kim and Kanye have four children together: Psalm, Chicago, North, and Saint West. Within the past month or so, there were reports that Kanye and Kim were “struggling” in their marriage, but things seem OK so far in early 2021 as Kim and Kanye spend time apart.

West previously recorded several projects in Wyoming

In 2017, reports surfaced that Kanye West was working on new music in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Within the next year, multiple albums came out thanks to Kanye, including Pusha T’s Daytona, Nas’ Nasir, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., and West’s own solo album, Ye.

He announced a new album called Yandhi in 2019, which never actually came out. In fact, fans are still waiting for that release, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Instead, Kanye has moved on to releasing gospel albums, including Jesus is King, and Donda, which was supposed to release last year but never did.

With West spending time away from Kim Kardashian in Wyoming, it may give him time to work on additional creative projects. It appears it should also allow him and Kim to keep their marriage going as they continue to keep in touch and work on what’s most important to them individually.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.