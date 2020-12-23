Amelia Hamlin seemingly calls critics of her relationship with Scott Disick, ‘extra weird’ and ‘judgmental’

Amelia Hamlin has seemingly called the critics of her relationship with Scott Disick “extra weird” and ” judgmental.”

Despite speculation that Scott’s relationship with the much younger Amelia has died down, the two are once again making headlines. The 19-year-old model was even spotted house hunting with the 36-year-old father of three recently.

Now Amelia has shared a cryptic message to all the haters.

What did Amelia say to critics?

Neither Scott nor Amelia has publicly commented on their romance, and that’s not surprising at all. Scott has kept his love life out of the spotlight, as much as possible, since his break up with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.

The co-parents spent a decade living their relationship in the public eye, including letting it play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney has also opted to keep her romances off the radar since Scott.

Amelia used her Instagram Story to share a message to critics, and fans are convinced she was referring to her new romance.

She wrote, “ppl r extra weird and judgemental days, people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more.” The comment, which was written over a selfie, was captured by Daily Mail.

Is the relationship serious?

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Amelia shared an Instagram Story with the message “Thankful 4 These PPL.” Scott was one of the people featured with Amelia in the photo, adding fuel to the fire their romance was heating up.

Scott’s relationship with Amelia was rumored to be nothing serious, especially since he just ended his nearly three-year romance with Sofia Richie. However, two months after they were spotted together at a Halloween bash, Amelia and Scott are still spending time together.

The couple not only enjoys hanging out, but they also like to get flirty on social media. Scott got cheeky on one of Amelia’s recent Instagram posts, and she wasted no time finding the perfect witty response.

Perhaps these two are merely having fun, and nothing serious will come of the relationship.

Amelia’s parents, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, certainly hope Scott will be a phase in their daughter’s life. At least that’s what a source close to the family has shared.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have had their fair share of haters since news broke they are dating. Thanks to a cryptic message from the model, the critics know how she feels about their continuous judgment.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.