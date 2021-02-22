Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect / ImagePressAgency

Travis Barker shared a short, handwritten note from Kourtney Kardashian on his Instagram stories on Sunday.

The note was written in blank ink on a crinkled piece of paper and simply said, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely” and was simply signed Love, Kourtney.

Travis tweeted the same quote, “May we destroy each other completely” on February 17. Apparently the phrase holds some type of personal meaning between Travis and Kourtney.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple went public with their romantic relationship earlier this week when Kourtney posted a pic on Instagram of the their hands interlocked.

Kourtney and her new tattooed rocker beau had been spotted together for months before they confirmed the rumors that they were officially an item. Both Kourtney and Travis shared pics on social media from mogul mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, CA estate.

A source told E! news, “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

Pic credit: @travisbarker/Instagram

What do Kourtney and Travis’s exes think about their relationship?

Travis’s ex, Shanna Moakler, approves of his relationship with Kourtney. She recently told the paparazzi, “If being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Read More Khloé Kardashian sparks engagement rumors with huge diamond ring

Between the two, the couple has five kids. Barker shares two kids with his ex wife: son Landon, and daughter Alabama. Kourtney shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick: son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign.

How does Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, feel about their relationship? He was recently seen telling Kourtney that he’ll marry her “right now” in a recent clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It seems that Scott has moved on since the filming of KUWTK. He has been dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Travis Barker rose to fame when he was the drummer for the band, Blink-182. He went on to create a clothing line, had his own reality TV show with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and again made headlines in 2008 when he was in a horrific plane crash.

Travis was one of only two survivors of the plane crash. He suffered extensive physical injuries, as well as emotional trauma from the incident. He has since stayed busy with work, spending time with his kids, and now, a hot new romance with Kourtney.

Friends and family are supportive of the new couple

Friends and family of Kourtney’s are supportive of the couple. Now that they’re an official couple, fans may wonder if Travis will make an appearance on the final season of KUWTK.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus and is scheduled to return for its 20th and final season on March 18 on E!