Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after seven month whirlwind romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have displayed some serious PDA during their time together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged!

After a multitude of rumors swirled the internet recently regarding the controversial couple and whether or not the pair had gotten engaged, it appears to be official that wedding bells will ring.

According to a report by OK! magazine, Travis, 45, popped the question to Kourtney, 42, during a trip to Las Vegas this week.

Speculation has started about whether Travis and Kourtney are expecting a baby

The rumor mill got to work quickly when photos of Travis touching Kourt’s belly surfaced, making fans wonder if the pair were expecting a new addition.

The eclectic and unabashed couple set fans’ heads spinning when they started dating seven months ago. The tattooed Blink182 rockstar seemed like an odd match for the glam Kardashian mother of three.

Despite some shock waves that went out among their fan base, the two have persevered, never hesitating to put their love on full display for everyone to see.

Kourtney shared a daring and visually explicit snap to her Instagram page earlier this spring, showing off major skin in a string bikini as she locked lips with Travis, who held her up as she wrapped her legs around his torso.

They want to start their own family together

As reported by The Sun, a source close to the couple shared that Travis had been planning to propose for a while, saying that they “want to start their own family together…that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.”

Travis shares two children, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married for four years, while Kourtney is raising her three children, son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Fans were surprised when Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after a rocky but long relationship that lasted nine years.

Scott has since stepped out with some much younger girls, namely Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie, and his current flame Amelia Hamlin, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Lisa has been fairly vocal about her feelings regarding her daughter dating Kourtney’s ex given the age difference between the duo, with Scott being 18 years older than Amelia.

As the exciting news of the engagement between Travis and Kourtney continues to circulate, fans are sure to be scouring the web for further information regarding an upcoming wedding date.