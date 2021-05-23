Shanna Moakler lashes out at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, blames Kardashians for ‘destroying my family’

Shanna Moakler claims the Kardashians have destroyed her family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is not happy about how his relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and past drama with the Kardashians have affected her family.

Shanna and Travis have two kids together, Landon, 17 and Alabama, 15.

Even though the pair divorced in 2008, there is still drama between them and they are still struggling to co-parent their kids, especially now that Kourtney’s in the picture.

Shanna accuses Kourtney Kardashian of breaking up her family

The children had reportedly recently accused Shanna of being an “absentee mother,” but Shanna told TMZ that those accusations only started being thrown since “my ex started dating a certain person.”

Shanna implied that Travis and Kourtney’s relationship has fractured her relationship with her kids and their family dynamic as a whole.

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” she said. “So, yay for me.”

In saying “another sister,” Shanna’s referring to rumors that circulated a while back while she and Travis were still married, that Travis was cheating on her with Kim Kardashian.

When asked about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship, she stated that she isn’t jealous and simply doesn’t care about what goes on between the two of them so long as it doesn’t affect her family.

For now, her focus is on “mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward.”

As for Kourtney and Kim, Shanna had a special message for the sisters.

“Thanks for destroying my family… twice,” she stated bluntly.

How Travis and Kourtney’s relationship started

Travis and Kourtney first went public with their relationship in January 2021. At that point, they had only been dating for a couple of months but they had been friends for several years priors.

As KUWTK fans have noticed, Travis and Kourtney’s relationship heated up quickly.

In a recent note, Kourtney dropped those three special words, I love you, which advanced their relationship to the next level.

Also fans have observed from pictures that the two aren’t afraid to pour on the PDA.

The one fans instantly think of is that infamous desert smooch.

Now, there are even rumors that Kourtney may be pregnant.

Fans recently wondered if Kourtney was hiding a baby bump under her pink nightgown in a recent Instagram upload. If she is pregnant, the baby could be due in December.

However, the pregnancy talk is just fan speculation for now.

Unfortunately for Shanna, it doesn’t seem like Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is slowing down anytime soon.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!