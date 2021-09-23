Kylie Jenner reveals new Kylie Baby line — Here’s what products the KUWTK star will offer

Kylie Jenner is set to launch Kylie Baby. Pic credit:@KylieJenner/YouTube

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is feeling the baby fever, and we’re not just referring to her latest pregnancy news. The soon-to-be mom of two is about to launch a line of baby products that has been in the works for years.

If anyone can keep a secret in the Kardashian/Jenner family it’s certainly Kylie and while she teased fans with a surprise on the horizon, it was only later that she revealed just what that is.

Now we know that the young mom has added a new line to her brand, this time it’s a skincare line entirely dedicated to babies and aptly named Kylie Baby.

Kylie Jenner introduces Kylie Baby

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is on a fast track to expand her empire, not only did she just introduce her swimwear line, Kylie Swim, and already has an uber-successful Kylie cosmetics brand, but now Kylie Baby is only days from being launched.

The new line will offer vegan and clean baby care products and will be available following the launch on September 28. Kylie shared a message on the website and explained the inspiration behind Kylie Baby.

“I am excited to introduce Kylie Baby. This is something I have been working on for more than three years and it’s been so hard to keep this a secret. I’m so happy it’s finally here!” she said.

“When my daughter was born I was working on developing Kylie Skin and I started to research baby skincare products and ingredients because I wanted to make sure I was putting gentle, clean, safe products on her skin that followed the core principles of my Kylie Skin … vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free, etc.”

She continued, “Kylie Baby was my way of creating products that I could develop from the ground up to be exactly what I wanted for my babies so that you can have our tried and tested formula favorites for yours.”

Here’s what products Kylie Baby will offer

Kylie also revealed that her daughter Stormi played a role in helping her to create the products for Kylie Baby which are ideal for “babies and kids of all ages.”

Kylie Jenner also made it known that her products are “conscious and gentle pediatrician-tested skincare and haircare must-haves.”

She continued, “On top of following all of my key principles for clean skincare, I worked closely with my team and chemists to select naturally-derived ingredients and botanicals for my Kylie Baby formulas while making them all hypoallergenic, pediatrician tested, tear-free, and free of the harsh ingredients that none of us want to be putting on our babies.”

The products were created to make bath time special and will include a shampoo, condition, bubble bath, and moisturizing lotion. There will also be a hairbrush and comb set, towel, and a cosmetic bag available. The product colors are pink and blue which could be an ode to her baby girl Stormi and her second child who people presume to be a boy.

“I’m so proud of what I’ve created for Stormi and for all of you to use on your babies. I hope you love these products as much as we do,” said Kylie.