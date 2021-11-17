Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott lose W Magazine cover amid Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have remained quiet since releasing statements about Astroworld Festival. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly losing a cover story as his lawsuits from Astroworld Festival continue.

In November 2021, the Highest in the Room rapper’s Houston concert left ten people dead and 300 more people injured. Since the event, several attendees have sued Scott, and he now has over 100 lawsuits. Jenner, who was backstage that night, also faced backlash for recording some of the crowd surge as it was happening.

Although both Scott and Jenner released separate statements, W Magazine reportedly doesn’t want their upcoming cover story to surface.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s W Magazine cover reportedly seems ‘inappropriate’ now

Before the fatal Astroworld Festival, Jenner and Scott’s relationship seemed to be headed in a positive direction. In September 2021, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced that the on-and-off couple was expecting their second child together. Additionally, Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster, spent time in Houston with Scott days before the event.

Since Astroworld, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has said she and Scott didn’t know there were any fatalities that night. However, to some fans, the damage had already been done. Earlier this month, several beauty lovers threw away items from Jenner’s cosmetics line. Now, W Magazine reportedly wants her December 2021 cover with Scott “pulled” from its digital and print platforms.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source tells Page Six.

“In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least,” they continued.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ‘hiding’ after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Following Astroworld, Jenner reportedly didn’t feel safe going back to her everyday life. Since her statement, the beauty mogul hasn’t been on social media and allegedly missed Dream Kardashian’s party and Simon Huck’s wedding.

According to The Sun, Jenner isn’t staying at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion. While in “hiding,” she reportedly wants to support her family as much as she can.

“Kylie wants to keep her and Stormi out of the spotlight at the minute and is completely avoiding her main compound, she’s mostly been staying with family,” a source said.

“It’s a really difficult time for her, especially being pregnant, and she just wants time to process what happened at Astroworld and privately support Travis who is extremely upset.”



As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the scenes from Astroworld have reportedly been scrapped from the Kardashians’ new Hulu show.