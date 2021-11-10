Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics tossed out by multiple beauty lovers amid Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival

Kylie Jenner poses in a full face of her own makeup brand. Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner might be in financial trouble after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival became deadly for multiple concertgoers.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the SICKO MODE rapper’s Houston event faced a crowd surge that left eight people dead. Additionally, several attendees became injured from the surge. During the ordeal, fans accused Travis Scott of continuing the show as first responders tried getting through the crowd.

Despite apologies from Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner to the festivalgoers, some beauty consumers want the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s cosmetic line to suffer.

Some fans have tossed out Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics products following Travis Scott’s event

Before Scott’s Astroworld Festival, he, Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, visited Houston for the week. On their trip, the beauty mogul, who’s expecting their second child, snapped several photos of the week’s activities.

In her latest Instagram photo, Jenner cheered on Scott’s Cactus Jack baseball team during its charity game. The reality star’s sister, Kendall Jenner, also played in the game.

On Friday, Jenner, Kendall, and Stormi attended Astroworld while sitting in a VIP section. According to RadarOnline, some social media users could hear the stampede through the Kylie Skin CEO’s Instagram Stories.

After some fans witnessed Jenner’s Instagram clips, several of them vowed to stop wearing her line, Kylie Cosmetics. One TikTok user named @sarahkaye75 posted a video of herself throwing away one of Jenner’s eye makeup palettes.

Pic Credit: @sarahkaye75/TikTok

“Praying for all of those who lost their lives and those who are injured 🙏🏻 #astroworld #astrofest2021 #lostafan,” the user captioned the post.

What Kylie Jenner has said about the Astroworld Festival

Following the festival, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts and prayers for the victims. In her statement, she noted that neither she nor Scott knew of any fatalities or injuries until witnessing the stampede online.

Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Scott also gave a written and verbal apology to his fans. In an Instagram story, he noted how much his fans mean to him. The 29-year-old Grammy nominee also said he and his team would further investigate the incident.

However, Scott already has a lawsuit on his hands. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, one injured attendee decided to sue the rapper and the festival’s organizers. The alleged victim, Manuel Souza’s lawyer, claimed the incident occurred due to Scott’s past behavior at his concerts.

“Travis Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers,” Souza’s attorneys said in a statement to The Hill.