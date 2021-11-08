Kylie Jenner claims she and Travis Scott ‘weren’t aware’ of the eight people who died at Astroworld

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were at the event in Houston that left approximately eight people dead and more injured. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently spoke out for the first time since his Astroworld Festival left at least eight people dead and several others injured.

During the Friday, November 5, 2021 event, the “TKN” rapper held his festival in his hometown of Houston. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a crowd surge resulted in the deaths and injuries of multiple attendees. The ordeal marked one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history, and Scott canceled the remaining tour dates.

Two days after Astroworld, both Jenner and Scott took to social media to share their thoughts with fans.

Kylie Jenner said she and Travis Scott are ‘devastated’ for the Astroworld victims

During Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, the massive crowd caused several people to need medical attention. However, Insider said the rapper didn’t end his show until 40 minutes after ambulances arrived.

Additionally, Jenner recorded some of the crowd on her Instagram Story and didn’t take down the posts when the event became an emergency.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Jenner posted her remarks about the event via Instagram. In a post on her Instagram Story, the beauty mogul stated that both she and Scott are “devastated” by the casualties from the festival. Jenner also noted that the couple, expecting their second child, had no idea there were any “fatalities.”

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Pic Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Travis Scott said his team is looking to ‘identify the families’ of the Astroworld victims

Like Jenner, Scott took to his Instagram page to speak publicly to his fans. In a series of black-and-white videos, he said he never wanted any of his audience to get hurt at his festival. The Grammy nominee also stated he and his employees want to do their best to support the victims’ families in any way possible.

Pic Credit: @travisscott/Instagram

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night,” Scott said.

“My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. And any time I can make out you know anything that’s going on, you know I stop the show, and you know, help them get the help they need.”

The “Antidote” performer also tweeted about the festival on Saturday. In his statement, Scott thanked the Houston police department for assisting the concertgoers throughout the night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott tweeted Saturday. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

The cause of death for the eight festival attendees remains unknown.