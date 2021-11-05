Fans spot a ring on Kylie Jenner’s ‘wedding finger’ amid Travis Scott engagement rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be the next couple within the Kardashian-Jenner family to walk down the aisle.

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Utopia rapper prepare for baby number two, they’ve given subtle hints that their relationship could move in a new direction. Amid their recent outing to Scott’s hometown Houston, fans suspect the couple will get married before the new child arrived.

Jenner further added to the claims during her recent social media activities.

Why fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got engaged

After several months of speculation, Jenner confirmed she’s pregnant via Instagram. In a touching video, the 25-year-old millionaire surprised Scott with the news. The pregnancy came following Jenner and the Astroworld performer’s 2019 breakup. Since then, they’ve seemingly had an on-again, off-again relationship.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Jenner shared a photo that showed how much Scott appreciates her. In an Instagram post, she flaunted a $350,000 diamond ring. Next to hers was a ring for Stormi as well. According to Marie Claire, their 3-year-old daughter’s jewelry set Scott back $35,000.

“Daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈” Jenner wrote under the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic Credit: @livinha_38/Instagram

Pic Credit: @Jadaxhills/Instagram

Following her post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s fans believed the photo was a clue that she’s marrying Scott. Although Jenner placed the ring on her index finger, some followers noticed another ring hidden under her sleeve.

“Calm down…ARE YOU THE BRIDE???” one Instagram user asked.

“I’m seeing a ring on her wedding finger too 👀 😊 ❤️” another commenter noted.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently took Stormi Webster to Houston

Shortly after she posted her and Stormi’s rings, Jenner limited the photo’s comments. Additionally, the Life of Kylie alum didn’t confirm nor deny she’s engaged to Scott. However, a source told E! News in November 2021 the “speculation is not true at all.”

“They are not engaged,” the insider stated.

Whether they’re on or off, Jenner and Scott have always prioritized Stormi and their family. In November, the pair continued to do so by taking a trip together to Houston. While there, Scott opened the Cactus Jack Gardens at a local elementary school.

According to the Daily Mail, he brought Stormi to the opening. His mother, Wanda Webster, and sister Jordan Webster also joined the father-daughter duo. Furthermore, Scott’s grandmother, Miss Sealie Webster, was in the audience. The Grammy nominee dedicated the garden to Sealie.

Even though she didn’t attend the opening, Jenner shared multiple posts from her trip.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the reality star posted a photo of herself wearing a leather dress and matching jacket. In a series of pictures, Jenner revealed several moments from her “date night” with Scott. During another post on Thursday, she wore a tight, grey dress and a white trench coat to support her baby daddy’s charity softball event. Kendall Jenner also attended the function and played on Scott’s “Cactus Jack” team.

Why Kylie and Travis want another baby

Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017 after connecting at Coachella. Once they became official, the couple became serious quickly. The following February, they welcomed Stormi into the world. However, in October 2019, Jenner and Scott ended their relationship and decided to co-parent Stormi.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the famous pair seemingly grew closer. According to E! News, Jenner, and Scott had a private reconciliation while quarantining. With their reunion, the couple decided to give Stormi a sibling, which they reportedly always wanted.



“[They] have a lot of love between them,” a source told the outlet of the couple. “Kylie really loves Travis, and she does see a future with him… They realized they want to be together instead of apart… The pregnancy is only bringing them closer together.”