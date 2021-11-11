Did the Kardashians fire Travis Scott from their Hulu show?

The Kardashians reportedly want no involvement as Travis Scott’s Astroworld legal issues continue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Travis Scott is reportedly out of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu venture amid his fatal Astroworld Festival incident.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Antidote artist’s event in Houston, Texas, left eight people dead and several more injured. Since the incident occurred, Scott became accused of continuing the show after knowing the crowd surge harmed people. The 29-year-old boyfriend of Kylie Jenner could also face legal trouble for the festival.

As more news surfaces regarding Scott’s involvement, the Kardashians allegedly don’t want to be associated with him on television.

Why the Kardashians reportedly fired Travis Scott from their Hulu show

In June 2021, the Kar-Jenner tribe ended their long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, the family inked a deal with Hulu while filming KUWTK’s final season. Kris Jenner said at Disney Upfronts in May 2021 that “​​Hulu is the perfect place for our new show” due to the family’s admiration for the streaming service.

Three months after KUWTK wrapped on E!, the Kardashians reunited to film for Hulu. Since then, they’ve reportedly covered Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Kim Kardashian’s single life after separating from Kanye West, and Jenner’s recent pregnancy. However, RadarOnline reported that they decided to edit out Scott’s festival from the show. During the event, Kylie sat backstage with Kendall Jenner and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Cameras have been rolling for months,” a source explained to the outlet. “They have filmed Kourtney’s engagement and Kim’s flirting with Pete Davidson as well as Kylie’s big pregnancy announcement, however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show.”

“Kylie’s second baby with Travis was going to be a major storyline, but now that storyline will be pulled back,” they continued. “The entire family has been sucked into this disaster now.”

Some Kardashian-Jenner family members showed their support for Travis Scott online

None of the Kar-Jenners have confirmed nor denied if Scott will join the new KUWTK. However, some famous family members, including Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have remained mum about the fatalities. Instead, Kylie’s older sisters posted outfit posts on their Instagram pages, which some fans didn’t enjoy.

Following Astroworld Festival, the Kylie Cosmetics founder released a statement via Instagram Stories. In Jenner’s post, she said, “Travis and I are broken and devastated” by the incident. Elsewhere, she added that “we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Kim also tweeted her support for Scott via Twitter. Additionally, the KKW Beauty CEO sent her condolences to the victims of the crowd surge and their families.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” Kardashian wrote. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families, and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis, who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

The Kardashians’ Hulu show will reportedly air in 2022.