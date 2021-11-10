Fans are calling Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian ‘tone-deaf’ for posting sexy Instagram photos

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both posted on Instagram after Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld festival. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram posts aren’t sitting too well with some of their fans.

Days after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott received backlash for their involvement in his fatal Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has stayed off social media.

The influencer’s last timeline update shows her rooting for Kendall Jenner while attending Scott’s charity baseball game.

She also sent a message to her fans regarding the concert via her Instagram Stories.

While Jenner opted to stay off her socials, the beauty mogul’s older sisters decided to show off their physiques online.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian accused of being ‘tone deaf’

On Friday, November 5, multiple concertgoers attended Scott’s festival in Houston, Texas.

During the event, a crowd surge caused several attendees to lose their lives. Additionally, more audience members became injured by the crowd.

Since the festival, Scott has sent his thoughts and prayers to the victims. However, the SICKO MODE rapper got hit with a lawsuit from a festival-goer who was allegedly injured.

As more details of the festival surface, some fans have criticized how the Kar-Jenners are seemingly handling the ordeal.

On Saturday, the day after Astroworld, Kourtney shared a photo of her son, Reign, baking. The following day, she and Reign were spotted walking outside with Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker.

Although the Instagram Story of Reign caused some outrage, the Poosh founder’s recent timeline post caught many fans’ attention.

In the photo carousel, which she posted on Tuesday, November 9, Kourtney snapped several pictures of herself in a red leather jacket. The 42-year-old mother of three also rocked a short bob and minimal makeup while pouting her lips for the camera. Additionally, she wore matching red nails in the post.

Once Instagram users saw Kourtney’s post, several decided to tell her that the act wasn’t necessary.

“Is no one going to talk about how tone-deaf this post is?” one Instagram user asked. “Astroworld literally just happened, and she’s posting sexy selfies?”

“People are dying,” another critic added.

Khloe Kardashian smiled for the camera while wearing a tight, sheer jumpsuit

Before her older sister’s leather-clad post, Khloe submitted multiple Instagram photos to her timeline.

On Monday, November 9, the star snapped several pictures of herself wearing a brown and tan jumpsuit that hugged her body. Khloe also wore her hair in long, blonde loose waves.

As for makeup, True Thompson’s mom added a smoky, brown eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss.

Underneath Khloe’s photo, some fans reprimanded her decision to post days after Scott’s fatal event took place.

“Is it that hard to take a break from social media? 😐” one fan asked.

“People are watching you guys,” another commenter warned. “I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert❤️ just a thought.”

Kim Kardashian addresses Travis Scott and Astroworld tragedy

While Khloe and Kourtney frustrated many Instagram users with their actions, some came to their defense. Several commenters pointed out that the sisters didn’t attend Astroworld Festival and were free to enjoy their lives. However, neither Kourtney nor Khloe mentioned the event on social media.

Although two Kardashians opted not to speak about the fatalities publicly, Kim Kardashian released a statement on her Twitter page.

On Monday, the KKW Beauty founder shared that the entire family is sending healing thoughts to the festival’s victims and families.

“Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld,” Kardashian wrote. “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.”

“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing,” she continued. “As well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Khloe and Kourtney have yet to respond to the criticism.