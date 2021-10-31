Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson were ‘obviously romantic’ during a recent outing, sources say

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson recently had a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide & ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian West has attempted to keep her personal life private the last few months. Since filing for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, she hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating again. However, fans linked Kardashian West to multiple high-profile names throughout her separation.

In September 2021, some fans predicted she and singer Maluma were an item. Additionally, Kardashian West and Van Jones received dating rumors, which they both denied.

Pete Davidson became the most recent potential suitor for Kardashian West on Friday, Oct. 29. The pair were recently spotted together at an outing, and sources say they shared some cozy interactions.

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson attended Knott’s Berry Farm and were ‘holding hands’

Throughout her split from West, Kardashian West has briefly opened up about what led to the couple’s impending divorce. During an episode of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she explained to her mom, Kris Jenner, that the couple’s marriage lacked romance. In one scene, Kardashian West said her husband’s willingness to travel instead of staying home and watching TV hurt their relationship.

Fortunately, the KKW Beauty CEO received some romance during an outing with Davidson. On Saturday, she and the Saturday Night Live star went to the amusement park, Knott’s Berry Farm, with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. While accompanied by Kardashian West’s inner circle, the pair “obviously” looked “romantic” at the park.

“When they walked in through the exit [of the ride], they were holding hands. They kept talking and looking at each other,” a source said to HollywoodLife. “They were with another couple who sat in front of them.”

“Pete was non-stop smiling, and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they continued.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently kissed on ‘SNL’

Davidson and Kardashian West’s double date comes just weeks after the law student hosted SNL for the first time. Throughout the episode, she and the Suicide Squad actor played romantic interests. One sketch portrayed Disney’s Aladdin and Jasmine, where Kardashian West joked that Davidson couldn’t “handle” her behind closed doors. In the end, however, the two shared a passionate kiss.

The scene between Davidson and Kardashian West soon went viral. According to an insider, their chemistry continued off-screen and inspired Kourtney and Barker to play matchmakers.

“Kourtney and Travis knew that Kim and Pete hit it off on SNL and have been hanging out privately on the side several times. Travis is a friend of Pete’s and has been for a while,” the source revealed. “They have a bunch of mutual friends who are desperately trying to play matchmaker; several of them were with them at Knott’s.”

Kardashian West, 41, and Davidson, 27, share a 14-year age difference. Since his split from Ariana Grande, the Big Time Adolescence star has also reportedly dated Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.