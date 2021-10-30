Kris Jenner said filming Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement resembled The Bachelorette

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became engaged on October 17. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still basking in their recent engagement. On October 17, the Blink-182 performer proposed to his girlfriend after several months.

Before dating, the pair was longtime friends and even lived next to each other for multiple years.

Following Kardashian and Barker’s engagement, Kris Jenner shared her thoughts on the proposal and if “Kravis” is here to stay.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker filmed their engagement for the Kardashians’ new show

In January 2021, Barker and Kardashian went public with their relationship. At the time, the Kar-Jenners were preparing for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Although Barker wasn’t a part of the show, Kardashian spoke briefly about the relationship during the last season. Additionally, the couple flaunted their adventures, dates, and PDA moments on social media.

According to People, Barker and Kardashian’s relationship will be a part of the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner confirmed they filmed the proposal for the series.

She also said the extravagant gesture – which included a large arrangement of roses – was similar to another reality show.

“I think people at the hotel thought they were setting something up for, like, The Bachelorette or something,” Jenner said. “I don’t think they were expecting that, but we had so much fun doing that whole thing and planning it.”

How Kris Jenner feels about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement

Later in her Ellen appearance, Jenner also shared what she thinks about her eldest daughter’s partner. While dressed up as Cruella de Vil for the Halloween episode, she said the couple has a “really, really special” relationship that she’s always “excited” to see.

The KUWTK matriarch is also happy to see Kardashian find true love. Although she and Scott Disick share three children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 – the pair broke up in 2014.

“Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They’re the cutest couple,” Jenner said. “They’re so in love, and they let us know they’re so in love — constantly.”

“You feel like they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go,” she continued. “But they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited.”