KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian reveals the reason she and Scott Disick split for good

Kourtney gets brutally honest about her relationship with Scott at the KUWTK reunion special. Pic credit: E!

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the reason she and Scott Disick split for good in a first-look teaser for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special.

After 20 Seasons, ten spin-off shows, and nearly 15 years on E! network, the Kardashian and Jenner family is saying goodbye. The KUWTK series finale airs tonight, June 10 at 8/7c on E!

It’s the end of an era for sure, which means a reunion special to discuss all things Keeping Up With The Kardashians is necessary. Andy Cohen is set to host the two-part event.

Fans were given a glimpse at the reunion special in a new trailer filled with jaw-dropping moments. One of those moments features Kourtney and Scott dishing what went wrong in their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals reason she finally split with Scott Disick

Scott and Kourtney’s journey from dating to co-parenting was featured throughout the Keeping Up With The Kardashian series. They had some joyous moments, like the birth of their children and many turbulent ones too, especially when Scott was drinking.

Andy gets right to it at the reunion special, asking Kourtney if she thought her relationship with Scott would have turned out differently if she didn’t “share so much of him” on the show.

“Probably, but I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney replied.

The answer shouldn’t surprise fans considering Scott’s substance abuse issues have been a pivotal story on KUWTK for years. Scott’s drunken bad behavior and antics led to lots of on-screen fights not only with Kourtney but the rest of the famous family too.

Scott owned up to the part his substance abuse played in the demise of their relationship.

“I was pretty irresponsible,” the Talentless founder shared with Andy.

Scott and Kourtney move on with new romances

Despite her sisters and mom pressuring Kourtney into reconciling with Scott this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she has moved on with Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis have made no secret that their love for each other is the real deal. There’s even speculation the two will get married soon.

Andy asks Scott point-blank in the reunion teaser if Travis and Kourtney have his blessing. Yes, fans will finally know how Scott feels about Kourtney’s relationship or at least what he’s willing to say publicly.

Scott has been dating Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lissa Rinna and Harry Hamlin since last fall.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special is filled with lots of juicy family details, like what really ended Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship.

KUWTK reunion special airs Thursday, June 17 and Thursday, June 24 at 8/7c on E!