Andy Cohen is set to host a KUWTK reunion covering all 20 seasons of the show

Andy and the Kardashian/Jenner family look back at KUWTK as the series ends. Pic credit: E! and Bravo

Andy Cohen is set to host a Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons of the hit E! show.

It’s the end of an era, and the famous family is going out with a bang. Fans certainly wouldn’t expect anything less from the Kardashian and Jenner clan than an over-the-top reunion to end the 20-season run of KUWTK.

Andy announces KUWTK reunion special

For days Watch What Happens Live host Andy teased big news. Several fans were hoping it was about the reported Real Housewives crossover series. It was not.

Andy stunned fans with a Facetime call with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The ladies give Andy blank stares for a couple of seconds before erupting in laughter.

After joking he was in trouble, Andy asks if he can share the big news since they are all together. Momager Kris gives him the green light to proceed.

“Okay, here goes. We’re doing a ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion, covering all 20 seasons hosted by me. Get ready,” Andy stated.

The famous family laughs harder before expressing their love for the host then shutting off the Facetime call. An air date was not included in the announcement but will likely immediately follow the show’s final episode.

E! also has yet to reveal when the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air.

If the network follows a similar format to Season 19, there will be eight episodes. Season 20 premiered on March 18, which means the series finale will air at the beginning of May.

Andy wants fan questions for the reunion

There is more good news for fans. Andy wants fans to send him questions for the famous family.

In his initial announcement about the reunion via Twitter, Andy asked for moments from the series that fans want to discuss. Andy promised no topic was off-limits either.

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by me! Which moment from all 20 Seasons of @kuwtk on @eentertainment do you want to see the family discuss? I'm all ears 👂👂 pic.twitter.com/vQJKGEy1E4 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 7, 2021

Then Andy shared a second tweet asking for questions for Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott. He directs fans to use #KUWTKReunion to send him their most burning questions.

Yes, Scott Disick will be at the reunion special. After all, Kourtney’s baby daddy played a pivotal role throughout the series. Scott added lots of drama, keeping fans entertained and outraged for 14 years.

There is no word yet on if Rob Kardashian will make a rare appearance at the Keeping Up with The Kardashian reunion special. He hasn’t been on the reality TV show for years.

What are your thoughts on the KUWTK reunion hosted by Andy Cohen?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!