Kim Kardashian reveals what has her and her sisters ‘blown away’ ahead of final season premiere

Kim Kardashian of KUWTK. Pic credit: E!

Kim Kardashian revealed she and her sisters were “blown away” by how things have changed over the 20 seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians.

In an interview with Vogue, Kim talked about a wide variety of topics relating to her family’s long-running show.

Kim spoke about how she feels blessed to have had a show air for so long and considers the episodes a “continuum” of her dad, Robert Kardashian’s home videos, something he deemed important.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When discussing the episodes, Kim discussed what was most surprising to her and her sisters — their voice changes. Kim told the reporter, “That’s the biggest mystery to me and my sisters.”

The 40-year-old mom of four continued, “We are blown away — it’s the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices; we have completely different voices.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Kim and her sisters had noticeably higher-pitched voices in earlier seasons of KUWTK.

With the show’s 20th season premiering tonight, Kim got emotional about filming the show, which has captured many of the family’s memories on TV.

She revealed that her “audio girl” let her keep her mic from the first 10 seasons of filming, which meant a lot to Kim.

Kim is embarrassed by some things filmed on KUWTK

Referring to some of the moments she probably wishes weren’t filmed, Kim said, “I look back, and I think, ‘Oh my God, there’s so many embarrassing things that are on TV for the world to see.

“But then you have to kind of just understand that I’m so grateful for, also, the evolution, ’cause I’ve learned so much. So I’m happy that we were able to be on for so long for people to see that.”

The Kardashian Family. Pic credit: E!

The series first premiered in 2007 and ran for 14 years, including this year’s 20th and final season. Kim was just 27 years old, still single at the time, and things were a lot different.

Mom Kris Jenner was still married to Bruce Jenner, and Kendall and Kylie were just nine and 11 years old. Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe spent time working at their store, Dash.

Several of Kim’s relationships have been captured on the show

Kim’s relationships have been broadcast on the show over the years. Kim was dating NFL star Reggie Bush during the first season, and the couple was on and off until 2010.

Her blossoming relationship then eventual marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries was chronicled on the show in 2011. The union didn’t last long, though, and was over after 72 days.

In 2012, Kim started dating Kanye West. Kim welcomed their first child, daughter North West in 2013. Kim and Kanye tied the knot a year later.

They welcomed their first son, Saint, in 2015. Kim opted for a surrogate with her subsequent pregnancies due to health issues. Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago in 2018. Their fourth child, Psalm, was born in 2019.

Kim and Kanye recently confirmed the news that they are divorcing after seven years of marriage. Fans of the show can catch the first episode of the final season, airing tonight.

Keeping up With the Kardashians airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on E!