Here’s what Travis Barker’s kids think of his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker just popped the question to KUTWK star Kourtney Kardashian. Here’s how his kids feel about it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Forner Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 band member Travis Barker just got engaged— and Travis’s kids have plenty to say about it.

Travis has two teenagers, 18-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama. He had his children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Both Landon and Alabama were present for Travis and Kourtney’s engagement dinner and shared their excitement for the couple on social media.

Alabama posted a picture from the dinner on her Instagram story. In the picture, Travis kisses Kourtney on the cheek as she shows off her ring.

Alabama had nothing but kind words for the newly engaged couple.

Along with the picture, Alabama wrote, “So happy for you guys,” before adding, “I love [you] both.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Landon is seemingly just as supportive as Alabama of Travis and Kourtney’s relationship.

Landon shared a video from the occasion and wrote, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

The two teens also expressed their excitement on TikTok.

Alabama posted a video of Kourtney and Travis kissing and zoomed in on her huge rock. Alabama set the video to the song Marry You by Bruno Mars.

She captioned the video, “Congratulations to my favorite humans !!”

Landon posted a video of some guests at the dinner, including Kourtney and Travis all loved-up, and wrote, “So happy for me and my new family!”

How do Kourtney’s kids feel about Travis?

Kourtney’s kids seem to like Travis as much as his kids like Kourtney.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that Kourtney’s kids are “obsessed with him.”

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider told InTouch. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Kourtney has three children that she had with her ex Scott Disick, 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign.

Travis has reportedly been enjoying raising young kids again since his kids are older.

Travis and Kourtney seem to be enjoying their big, blended family.

Kourtney and Travis just got engaged

Kourtney and Travis announced that they got engaged on Sunday, October 17.

Kourtney revealed the big news in an Instagram post.

In the pictures she posted, Kourtney and Travis are surrounded by roses shaped in a heart formation and candles.

Travis wraps his arms around Kourtney who’s wearing a long, black gown.

Kourtney simply captioned the post, “forever,” and tagged Travis.

Travis reportedly popped the question outside a beachfront hotel in Montecito, California. Meanwhile, Kourtney reportedly had no idea it was coming.

Travis and Kourtney first went public with their relationship in January 2021, just nine months ago.

Since the pair has been on the fast track so far, their wedding will likely be sooner rather than later.