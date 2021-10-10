Kim Kardashian makes epic joke about Ray J sex tape and Kris Jenner’s involvement

Kim Kardashian went hard during her SNL monologue. Pic credit: NBC

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, and her monologue was so good, it had viewers talking about it almost immediately.

The reality TV star left no one in her family safe, and when it came to going hard with the jokes, she aced the assignment.

She opened up with the Ray J sex tape joke, and from there, it just kept rolling.

What did Kim Kardashian say about her infamous sex tape with Ray J?

It was the sextape that led to her infamy or instead launched her into superstardom — and it featured a young Kim Kardashian and musician Ray J, doing the deed and was famously leaked to the public.

The sex tape began her rise in popularity and ultimately helped pave her way into the reality TV world.

When her Saturday Night Live monologue began, Kim joked about being surprised she was asked to host. After all, she didn’t have a new movie premiering, and it had been a while since she was in one.

Kim Kardashian said, “I mean, actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

She made jokes about Kris Jenner’s long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and even threw some shade at Caitlyn Jenner. It was a jam-packed four minutes of laughs and one of the best SNL monologues in a while.

What are viewers saying about Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue?

To say Kim Kardashian received a lot of attention for her appearance on Saturday Night Live would be an understatement. Social media blew up with comments about her jokes, especially about her sex tape and her family members. She didn’t sugarcoat anything, and people were laughing right along with her.

One Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know who wrote Kim Kardashian’s jokes but damn #SNL.”

Another said, “The best READ is when you read yourself. Kim Kardashian read herself and her entire family. [two laughing emojis] From her infamous sex tape to her sisters plastic surgeries to her mom’s ‘gold digging’ boyfriend, Kory. And yes, she delivered! #SNL#KimKardashian”

Hosting Saturday Night Live was good to Kim Kardashian. She had an appealing monologue and made both critics and fans laugh. She may not have written it all herself, but the shade and relatability were on point.

Kudos to Kim Kardashian for a job well done!