Ray J responds to Wack 100 claim of a new Kim Kardashian sex tape

Ray J broke his silence after Wack 100 claimed a new sex tape of the singer and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian exists. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide.

Wack 100 claims to have an unreleased sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J — with the Hip Hop manager saying he would only offer the alleged video to Kanye West.

Now entrepreneur and singer Ray J has responded to Wack 100 after Kim Kardashian’s lawyers took aim at the artist manager.

A 2002 sex tape of Ray J and Kim Kardashian was made public in 2007 when they were no longer in a relationship.

Wack 100 made the claims on Bootleg Kev’s podcast, adding that the alleged “Part 2” was longer and more graphic than the infamous originally titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Additionally, Wack claims that he has access to a laptop containing the video but will not release it to the public.

Ray J responds to Wack 100

According to The Shade Room, Ray J responded to Wack 100 on Instagram, stating that he is focused on maturing.

“This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar — Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving- How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keep happening?”

Ray J added that he is focused on being a father and does not want his name associated with the 19-year-old sex tape.

“I’m a father now, and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out -smh.”

Ray J shares two children with his wife, Princess Love — Melody Love and Epik Ray. The couple appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and their own Zeus network series.

Princess Love filed for divorce last year, but according to People Magazine, they reconciled in March 2021 after Love called off the divorce.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer slams Wack 100

Kim Kardashian lawyer Marty Singer reportedly denied a second sex tape exists, calling Wack 100 an attention seeker.

According to TMZ, an associate of Singer said, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack 100 is best known as the manager of The Game and Blueface; however, he has been involved in several feuds. He recently joined 6ix9ine on Clubhouse and threatened to assault rapper 21 Savage.