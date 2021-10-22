Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share Halloween photos as Sid and Nancy: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’

A side-by-side photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at separate red carpet events. Pic credit: ImageCollect

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been known for their PDA-filled moments since they became Instagram official in January 2021. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the rocker, 45, often keep their followers guessing how they will flaunt their love next.

In October 2021, the newly engaged couple took to Instagram and celebrated Halloween early. However, fans had some mixed reactions to the pair’s choice of costume.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween costume

On Oct. 22, 2021, Kardashian and Barker shared many photos on their separate Instagram accounts as the celebrity couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. During the Poosh founder’s slideshow, fans could see her and Barker holding hands in a black-and-white photo.

As they’re posing for the camera, Kardashian has one arm around Barker while wearing a blonde, curly wig, a fishnet top with a bra underneath, and black pants. She also posed for the photo with her tongue to one side of her mouth while looking away from the camera.

Barker sat next to Kardashian with a black, spiked wig and an all-black ensemble. Additionally, the “All the Small Things” performer had a cigarette in his mouth during most of the couple’s photos.

“Till death do us part,” Kardashian wrote under the post.

“Throw away the key,” Barker said.

Fans react to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid and Nancy

Once Barker and Kardashian posted their photos on Instagram, the couple received several comments from their millions of followers. Although the mother of three’s friends such as Addison Rae and Simon Huck raved at their posts, some fans didn’t enjoy seeing them portray Sid and Nancy. According to Rolling Stone, the Sid Vicious and Spungen dated for multiple years in the 1970s. However, when the 20-year-old musician died in 1978, the Sex Pistols bassist became a suspect in her murder.

Although police arrested Vicious for the murder, they later released him on bail. Months later, the musician died of a heroin overdose at age 21.

Due to Sid and Nancy’s fate, many fans were puzzled by Kardashian and Barker’s reason for dressing up as them for Halloween.

“Let’s hope you have a better love story than Sid and Nancy 🤦‍♀️,” one fan commented under Barker’s post.

“Does your girl even know who Sid Vicious was?” another user questioned.

Despite their outfit choice, Barker confirmed in his fiancee’s comments that “our love will never dieeee.”