5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelorette stars

The Bachelorette alum, Becca Kufrin might’ve found love this summer in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

For the first time ever in franchise history, Bachelor Nation is seeing two seasons of The Bachelorette in one year.

While Katie Thurston found her fiance Blake Moynes earlier in the year, Michelle Young is set to make her debut as the lead to Season 18.

With the original Bachelorette Trista Rehn still going strong with the receiver of her final rose, fans love to tune in every season to see if the process will produce the same magic.

And while over the years The Bachelorette has changed, one thing never lacking is beauty.

The following are five of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelorette stars.

1. Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette in Paradise herself, it’s clear Becca Kufrin knows how to take a photo.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Although she was dumped by Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr, after already accepting his proposal, Becca has come out bigger and better since her first appearance to Bachelor Nation.

Showing her stunning physique in a red bikini while on vacation in Mexico, it is obvious she’s doing just fine.

2. Rachel Lindsay

The attorney from Texas proves that you can master both beauty and brains.

She made franchise history as the first Black Bachelorette and went off to marry the winner of her season, Bryan Abasolo.

Proving that yellow is her color, the Extra correspondent radiates beauty in this cheeky flick.

3. Tayshia Adams

When she’s not hosting The Bachelorette or her Clickbait podcast, you can catch Tayshia Adams serving a look in New York City.

Looking jaw-dropping in a striped blue dressed with chic white boots to complete the stylish outfit, the Bachelor Nation star gets a 10 for this look.

4. Andi Dorfman

Another lawyer on the list, Andi Dorfman proves she still got it while on holiday in a strappy black one-piece.

The stunning brunette made her mark in Bachelor Nation after famously telling off Juan Pablo back on her time as a contestant on The Bachelor.

Since then, the Georgia native recently made a cross-country move to LA and is clearly enjoying the warmer climate.

5. Michelle Young

Featuring the latest Bachelorette herself, Michelle Young stuns in leather shorts while in her home state of Minnesota.

While it was announced on After the Final Rose that there would be a historical two Bachelorettes this year, the educator pushed back starting production until school finished for the summer.

The next lead recently returned to social media in September 2021 following filming and host Tayshia Adams’ teased a different ending than the previous two Bachelorettes.

Tune in next Tuesday to watch Michelle Young’s journey to love on the brand new season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.