Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, channels Travis Barker with a new haircut

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son, Reign Disick, recently stepped out looking eerily similar to his future stepfather, Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are closer than ever since getting engaged in October 2021. Additionally, Barker seemingly gets along just fine. Kardashian and Disick have three children- Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign, 6.

Monsters & Critics recently spotted the couple having a relaxing day with Reign.

Reign Disick rocked a buzzcut that resembled Travis Barker’s while walking with Kourtney Kardashian

Before their recent engagement, Kardashian and Barker were close friends and next-door neighbors for many years. However, once they both became single in 2020, their relationship started getting more serious. By February 2021, the couple went Instagram official and have had multiple PDA-filled moments ever since.

In November 2021, Kardashian and her fiance spent some family time with her youngest son. While walking outside in LA, photographers snapped photos of the couple and Reign. During the outing, her son’s head appeared completely shaved as he strolled alongside her and Barker. Reign’s haircut matched the rocker’s, minus his multiple head tattoos.

As for Barker and Kardashian, the twosome wore matching skeleton attire. The Poosh founder also added a matching sweatshirt as she’s photographed talking to her man. Barker, however, decided not to wear a jacket and had on a graphic tee instead.

Fans reacted to Reign Disick’s haircut in Scott Disick’s comments

Shortly after fans spotted Reign’s new hairdo, some almost immediately compared his look to Barker’s. Multiple supporters even took to Disick’s Instagram to sound off on his son’s hair. Underneath a photo the Flip It Like Disick star posted of Reign in August 2021, his fans shared how similar he and Reign look.

On Monday, November 8, another follower warned the KUWTK star not to let his son take after his ex’s fiance.

“Scott, don’t let any of your kids take after ANY of Travis Barker’s looks.🤮” one user commented.

“Looks exactly like you, Scott so handsome.😍❤️” another mentioned.

What Scott Disick reportedly thinks of Kourtney and Travis Barker

For 20 seasons, KUWTK fans watched Disick and Kardashian’s relationship unfold. After breaking up in 2014, the exes decided to remain cordial for their children. Additionally, Disick had multiple high-profile relationships with models such as Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Although he and Kardashian moved on, E! News reports the Talentless founder still feels “awkward” around his ex and her fiance. Despite working together on the Kardashian family’s new show, Disick remains as distant from them as possible.

“Scott knows he can’t escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them,” a source revealed. “Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family but has signed on to their new show and had to be present.”

While Disick still needs time, Barker reportedly keeps the relationship as cordial as possible.

“Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice,” added the insider. “He doesn’t want any bad blood with Scott.”

Kardashian isn’t the only one in her relationship with a famous ex. Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, were married from 2004 until 2008.