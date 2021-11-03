Scott Disick responds to Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post amid Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated for nine years before splitting in 2015. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. The Poosh founder’s sisters — Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West — shared their excitement on social media in October 2021. Additionally, Kris Jenner posted the Blink-182 performer’s lavish proposal when it occurred.

One member not too excited for Barker and Kardashian is her ex, Scott Disick. Although the Talentless founder reportedly isn’t taking the news well, he proved he and Kardashian aren’t entirely at odds.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick interacted on Instagram after Travis Barker proposed

Kardashian and Disick’s relationship frequently played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the show, fans watched the couple navigate infidelity, substance abuse, and raising their three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Viewers saw the influencer break up with her longtime boyfriend in 2015. Since ending their romantic relationship, Disick and Kardashian maintained a close relationship for their kids’ sake.

In October 2021, the Flip It Like Disick star shared that their co-parenting dynamic remains intact. When Kardashian posted several photos of Reign on Instagram, her ex was one of the first people to like the post, per Hello! Magazine.

“Reign in October,” she captioned the photo of the former couple’s youngest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scott Disick reportedly ‘distanced himself’ from Kourtney Kardashian’s family

Although Disick moved on to Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin after his breakup with Kardashian, he remained hopeful that he could win his family back.

In the final season of KUWTK, he admitted he wanted the two to get married and settle down one day. On the show, Kardashian also said her family begged her to reconnect with Disick.

Shortly after the Kardashian-Jenners wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star and Barker went public with their relationship. Following almost a year of PDA-filled moments, the rocker proposed to Kardashian. When Disick found out about the couple’s engagement, he reportedly decided it was best to “distance himself from the family.”

“Scott hasn’t really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t feel like he’d have to,” a source said to People. “At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn’t been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they’d break up.”

“But that didn’t happen, and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable,” they continued. “He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it’s not Kourtney’s job or Travis’s job to make him okay with this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”

Kardashian and Barker’s engagement will play out on the Kar-Jenners’ new Hulu show. The family began shooting the series in Fall 2021.