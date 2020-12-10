Will the Kardashian/Jenner sisters get spin-off shows now that KUWTK is ending for good?

The news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will come to an end next year has fans questioning if the Kardashian and Jenner sisters will get a spin-off show.

It wouldn’t be the first time the famous family has parleyed their successful TV show into other lucrative television endeavors. There was Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, and Life of Kylie.

Plus, let’s not forget Rob & Chyna. The show was the last series Rob Kardashian appeared on regularly. Even Scott Disick got his own series, Flip It Like Disick, which focused on his real estate and flipping houses business.

Will there be a Kardashian or Jenner spin-off?

The likelihood of another Kardashian or Jenner spin-off series is high. Since KUWTK will be ending the relationship between the famous family and E! network it means momager Kris Jenner can ensure her clan has total control.

Thanks to social media and various streaming platforms, the opportunity to put out their own content has grown for the family. Teaming up with a streaming service or even creating their own platform could allow Kris and company to have more freedom.

The more creative freedom, the more the family can steer the narrative and tell stories the way they want. It also means more money for the family.

Who would be up for appearing in a new series?

Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Scott Disick would definitely be up for another series. All four have mentioned a desire to stay in the reality TV world but with a less time-consuming schedule.

One idea for Kim could be to focus on her legal work. Law and prison reform have become top priorities for Kim. The show would paint Kim in a different light, while also shining the spotlight on a hot button topic.

Fans are all about a spin-off featuring Khloe and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, especially as he moves to Boston. However Khloe already did that with ex-husband Lamar Odom, so she might not be up for that again. Plus, considering her turbulent relationship with Tristan, a spin-off featuring the two of them might not be the best idea.

As for Kris and Scott, well those two would be up for anything. Perhaps his house-flipping show could get a new lease on life.

Another possibility could involve all four of them pranking each other. The famous family loves to prank each other and it does make for good entertainment.

Fans should not expect Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner, or Rob to sign up for a spin-off. They may be onboard for random appearances but not their own show.

Kourtney wants more privacy. Kylie and Kendall have never been regular fixtures on KUWTK. Rob was a regular cast member for a few years but has worked hard to live a life outside of the reality TV world spotlight.

Which Kardashian or Jenner do you want to see have a spin-off?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!