Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rumored to be getting married on TV, possible KUWTK spinoff on the way?

It may seem sudden based on all the drama they’ve been through and recent headlines, but Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could be planning to tie the knot.

A source recently indicated that Khloe is ready to become “Mrs. Thompson,” although the wedding ceremony may come with a familiar Kardashian catch.

It may also lead to a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff show for Khloe and the newest member of the Boston Celtics roster.

Source says Khloe’s ready for marriage, ‘desperate for a big paycheck’

A source dished to OK! Magazine about the off-and-on couple’s plans, which seem to include getting married early next year. However, just like Kim Kardashian’s previous wedding involving basketball star Kris Humphries, it appears Khloe and Tristan’s rumored wedding will also get television treatment.

As the source said, a televised wedding is because “Khloe’s desperate for a big paycheck right now with the reality show coming to a close.” The source also said that the wedding is for the sake of Khloe and Tristan’s two-year-old daughter, True.

Despite Tristan cheating on Khloe several times, the source claims the NBA star “won [Khloe] over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”

The latest rumors arrive after another source recently indicated that Khloe Kardashian wasn’t moving to Boston to be with Tristan Thompson. The basketball big man recently signed a new two-year deal to play for the NBA’s Celtics, leaving his longtime team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the couple felt it was best that Khloe stay in Los Angeles so they wouldn’t uproot their daughter True from the region where she has family and a routine.

Despite Khloe not moving from one coast to the other, it appears she will still travel to see Thompson play once the pandemic is over. Also, there’s the possibility that Celtics’ road games will take place in Los Angeles against the Lakers or Clippers.

KUWTK spinoff show possible?

Not only would a televised wedding bring a nice payday, but it could also bring more reality TV work for the Kardashians. OK! Mag’s source added that Khloe “knows their lavish, star-studded wedding will be a cash cow — and maybe even lead to a Khloe & Tristan spinoff.”

The couple has been featured on episodes of the show as they try to work out their relationship. In some of the recent season’s episodes, Khloe battled COVID-19 and Tristan helped her through it. They also had a sit-down involving their relationship, with Khloe deciding how she wants to proceed. Viewers would probably be on board to see more of the couple on their own show.

There have been other Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoffs over the years, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. Could the next one be Khloe and Tristan Take Boston?

It could certainly be another interesting take and provide a few more paychecks for Khloe Kardashian. As far as her sisters and half-sisters go, it’d be surprising if they didn’t pop up on episodes of a show here or there.

Their longtime show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to end its run in 2021 after 20 seasons on E! Still, there seems to exist that possibility for a new spinoff show to give viewers more of the famous family, their friends, and significant others.

For now, take the marriage rumors with a grain of salt, but if true, it seems Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is in a much better place than it previously was!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.