Khloe Kardashian isn’t moving to be with Tristan Thompson after Boston Celtics deal

With rumors continuing to circulate that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are dating, the latest plot twist involves a major change of scenery for the NBA star.

Thompson was recently signed to a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ending his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That means he’ll call Boston his home now.

Based on what sources had to say, Khloe has decided not to move from her current location, Los Angeles, to be with Tristan, though.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe and True to stay in Los Angeles, visit Boston

The latest speculation involving Khloe and Tristan arrives thanks to TMZ sources. The source indicates that Khloe has no intention of leaving Los Angeles for the East Coast due to Tristan’s deal.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson recently signed a two-year deal worth $19 million to play for the Boston Celtics. Khloe and True won’t be going to Boston to live with him.

Apparently, Tristan and Khloe decided it was best to allow their daughter to stay where she has been living to not mess with her routine or way of life there. A lot of True’s family is in Los Angeles, including cousins, so they didn’t want to remove her from the area.

That said, Khloe plans to make visits with True to see Tristan in Boston when the schedule permits it. They may also spend time together if the Celtics play the Lakers or Clippers in a road game in Los Angeles in the coming season. So far, a schedule has not been released.

Read More Khloe Kardashian reacts after Kim Kardashian responds to latest Taylor Swift drama

However, NBA players and teams begin training camp on December 1, with the season scheduled to begin on December 22. Boston may play one or both of the Los Angeles teams as part of their road games schedule.

Tristan still working on relationship with Khloe?

Khloe and Tristan are rumored to have been back together since this past August. Some of this past season’s episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians also profiled the progression of their relationship and friendship. There was a conversation involving Khloe deciding how things stood between her and Tristan.

It appeared, based on that conversation, that Khloe was taking it slowly and that Tristan was intent on making things work between them.

During previously taped episodes of KUWTK, viewers saw that Tristan helped Khloe out a lot as she battled COVID-19.

In October, the couple appeared together on Khloe’s Instagram in Halloween costumes as Marc Antony and Cleopatra. Their daughter True also wore a matching outfit for the theme.

More recently, Khloe Kardashian won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality TV. Tristan sent her flowers as congratulations on the win.

It had recently looked like the couple may have split up again, based on Khloe’s cryptic social media messages. However, right now, it seems they are still able to co-exist and work on the relationship for the sake of True.

With Tristan Thompson joining the Boston Celtics, it will make for a long-distance situation, but not one they can’t handle. Khloe was known to show up at Cleveland Cavaliers games in support of Tristan before. Both her sister, Kim, and brother, Rob, also seem on board with Tristan joining the Celtics.

However, Khloe and her fans may still be worried that Tristan will be tempted to be with other women despite professing his desire to be with Khloe. Cheating has been a recurring theme, so time will tell if the NBA star can stay committed.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in 2021 on E!