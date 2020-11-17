Khloe Kardashian wins Reality TV Star of 2020 at People’s Choice Awards

It’s a three-peat for Khloe Kardashian, as she picked up the Reality TV star of 2020 at last night’s People’s Choice Awards.

The win for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star marked her third in a row over the past three years, as she bested an impressive group of nominees this year.

The group included her own sister, Kim Kardashian, as well as reality TV stars from several Real Housewives shows, Queer Eye, and more.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to winning Reality TV star of 2020

Sunday night marked the 46th edition of the People’s Choice Awards and brought two awards home to the Kardashians. The long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians was named The Reality Show of 2020.

Following the news, Khloe took to her Instagram Story and posted several different screenshots and messages about her and the show winning awards.

“You Guys!!!!!! I think this is the third year in a row I have won!!! I will cry!!!! Thank You! Thank You! I am so blessed and grateful!! I Love and Adore You!!!!” Khloe wrote on a screenshot announcing she had won the PCA.

In another part of her IG Story, she gave a further message about her latest People’s Choice Awards win.

“I truly don’t have the words to express my love and gratitude!” Khloe wrote on a purple and blue background.

“Every day feels like a ‘pinch me’ moment!!! Pinch me!!!! Truly and completely, thank you for your love and support!! Muah! Muah! Muah!” the KUWTK star wrote, finishing it off with hearts.

Khloe defeated a group of nominees that also featured Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. It also included Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva.

Oh, and Khloe’s own sister Kim Kardashian was also amongst the competition for the first time in three years but lost out to her sister. Based on Kim’s comments, there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings, though.

Kim K reacts to KUWTK & Khloe’s PCA wins

The People’s Choice Awards wins brought Kim Kardashian to her Twitter, where she seemed thankful for the KUWTK fans.

“OMG We won the Best Reality Show of 2020!!! You guys have no idea how much this means to us!!! We couldn’t have done this without our amazing fans,” Kim wrote on her Twitter post.

In addition, Kim told her sister Khloe, “So proud of you!!! with regards to her People’s Choice Awards 2020 win.

This was the first year that Kim was part of the category.

Last year, Khloe defeated half-sister Kylie Jenner, while in the prior year, only Khloe was nominated from KUWTK.

So proud of you!!! https://t.co/hemMQoNzq3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

The award wins come on the heels of the big news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. The popular E! reality TV show will officially call it quits in 2021 after 20 seasons on the air.

Meanwhile, the drama continues with the Kardashians, and in particular, Khloe. She recently unfollowed her ex Tristan Thompson on social media and posted several cryptic messages. That has led to speculation that the couple broke up just months after they got back together.

The unfollowing also came after former Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen, made remarks during a podcast appearance regarding how she was dating Tristan before Khloe. Larsa also commented about her fallout with the Kardashians.

Based on the recent headlines and their award wins, it seems way too early to end this popular series!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!.