Larsa Pippen denies dating Tristan Thompson behind Khloe Kardashian’s back, claims she knew him first

It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson has been mentioned in various headlines involving cheating allegations. The father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter was said to have gone behind Khloe’s back with several women while she was pregnant with their child in the past two years.

Recent rumors arrived that the Kardashians’ former friend, Larsa Pippen, may have even been dating Tristan Thompson behind Khloe’s back.

However, Larsa recently denied that speculation, even saying she knew the NBA star ahead of any of the Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen speaks on Tristan Thompson dating rumors

During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Larsa Pippen discussed the situation involving her seeing Tristan Thompson. Based on what she said, she was “kinda seeing” the NBA star before Khloe did.

In fact, Larsa said she introduced Tristan to all of the Kardashians, and then he began to date Khloe shortly after that.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him. I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” she said on the podcast episode.

Larsa added comments saying she wasn’t going to try to go after Tristan when he started seeing someone new.

“I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself,” the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls NBA great Scottie Pippen said.

In addition, Larsa addressed if she and Tristan Thompson may have been seeing one another after the split occurred between him and Khloe.

“It’s funny how people think like I’m the most honest person in the world. Like trust me, I would never lie about something like that. I knew him before Khloe even knew he existed,” she reiterated during the podcast.

Of course, there are always multiple sides to a story, though, and based on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s unfollowing of Larsa on social media months ago, they’re probably not quick to trust her right now. She feels Kanye West caused that, though.

Khloe and Tristan moving forward, Kardashians done with Larsa?

While the rumors will always continue when it comes to the Kardashians, it seems that Khloe and Tristan have been trying to move forward as a couple.

Reports indicated that they were back together again this past August. In October, Khloe shared a group Halloween costume photo on her Instagram, which featured Tristan and their daughter True. Around the time of the photo, she was denying rumors suggesting she might be pregnant again.

Viewers are currently watching parts of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At one point this season, Tristan is seen asking Khloe and True to move in with him as they try to work on things.

On another recent KUWTK episode, Khloe was shown battling COVID-19, and Tristan helped her out during that tough time. The episode didn’t go forth without a few jokes about Tristan’s cheating, though.

For now, they seem to be doing their best to move forward and act as good parents for True. As far as Larsa Pippen, it seems the Kardashians may not be in any rush to listen to or believe things she has to say. Interestingly, during the same Hollywood Raw Podcast, Larsa also claimed that Kanye West has brainwashed the Kardashians against her.

Stay tuned as the drama is likely to continue, with the potential for any of the Kardashian sisters to weigh in on Larsa’s comments!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!