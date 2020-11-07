Khloe Kardashian makes joke about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and KUWTK fans can’t believe it

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a few funny exchanges arrived courtesy of Khloe Kardashian as she joked about Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways.

The NBA star was around to absorb the jokes, most likely realizing that Khloe will continue to humorously let him know she remembers what he did.

It made for some comedic moments on the show and one in particular that many KUWTK fans reacted to online.

Khloe Kardashian jokes with Tristan Thompson about cheating

This past Thursday’s episode (November 5) of Keeping Up With the Kardashian focused on Khloe’s battle with COVID-19. During the show, viewers saw her self-isolation struggles. Her ex (at the time of the episode’s filming), Tristan Thompson, provided fatherly care for their two-year-old daughter True.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door,” Khloe said with regards to being quarantined as she battled COVID-19.

“Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that,” she added.

Khloe also showed off her “new best friend” during the episode – a massage pillow named Quarantina that she decorated a bit, which included her putting red glasses on it.

Later, Tristan popped up on a FaceTime call on Khloe’s phone. That’s when viewers saw one of the funny exchanges.

As Khloe started the FaceTime call with Tristan, she held up the phone, so Qurantina was facing it. She introduced Tristan to her “friend,” making him chuckle for a bit.

He said it seemed like “Tom Hanks’ Castaway,” referring to that Wilson volleyball that kept Hanks’ character company.

Khloe corrected him, saying, “No, this is Tina.”

“I know how much you like other women,” she added in reference to Tristan’s cheating ways.

Later on, Khloe finally tested negative for COVID-19, seemingly ending her struggles. Tristan was in the room with her and told Khloe to put on the glasses that were on her pillow.

“Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” Tristan told Khloe.

“Thank God you said, ‘On a test,'” Khloe joked, referring to Thompson cheating on her within the past few years.

KUWTK fans react to Khloe’s joke about Tristan

As many KUWTK viewers know, Tristan infamously cheated on Khloe back when she was carrying their child, True. The cheating scandal, which involved multiple women, came to light days after True’s birth in April of 2018.

Another major cheating scandal also arrived involving Tristan kissing Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time.

Viewers were definitely eating up Khloe’s exchange with Tristan based on all he did in the past few years.

“why is this so funny,” one Twitter member said with a tweet that tagged Khloe and included a video clip of the moment.

In another tweet referencing the “cheat on a test” joke, a Twitter member said, “KHLOE IS SUCH A BADDIE OMG GO OFF PERIODDD.”

While there were many fans amused by the remarks, some are still unable to believe that Khloe Kardashian got back together with Tristan Thompson. The two have been a couple since this past August, after previously splitting apart in early 2019 after the Tristan-Jordyn cheating scandal.

“I’m happy for Khloe if she is happy with Tristan again, but I still don’t think it’s a laughing matter. I guess everyone copes in different ways…hope he doesn’t cheat again,” another Twitter comment said as a reply to a Perez Hilton story about the joke.

For Halloween, Khloe and Tristan dressed up as famous couple Cleopatra and Marc Antony with daughter True in a matching costume. It marked the return of Tristan to Khloe’s Instagram feed, which was also the subject of many comments online. Some fans even thought Khloe was pregnant again, but she denied that.

Despite the KUWTK jokes, many fans are rooting for things to work in Khloe’s favor this time. However, others still think it’s a matter of time before Tristan cheats again and hope Khloe realizes it sooner rather than later. At least for now, she’s able to move past things with humor.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!