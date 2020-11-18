Tristan Thompson sends flowers to Khloe Kardashian for her People’s Choice award win amid breakup rumors

Tristan Thompson sent flowers to Khloe Kardashian for her People’s Choice Award win amid another round of break up rumors.

Khloe and Tristan’s saga continues to keep fans questioning if they are together or merely co-parents to little True Thompson. On the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers watched as Tristan and Khloe had a heart to heart regarding their future.

All signs pointed to a reconciliation, which fans already knew about, thanks to multiple online reports over the summer. Khloe and Tristan reconnected during quarantine after he helped her while she battled COVID-19.

Fast forward a couple of months, and the rumor mill is buzzing that the couple has once again called it quits.

Showering Khloe with love after her PCA win

Sunday night, Khloe took home the PCA for Reality Star of the Year. KUWTK also won for Best Reality Show of 2020.

The Good American founder used Instagram stories and True to share a glimpse of the gorgeous bouquet that Tristan sent to her the next day.

“Did I get flowers from your daddy? Oh, you’re reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!” Khloe said in the video and captioned it, “Thank You @RealTristan13.

Did Khloe and Tristan break up?

The flowers and Khloe’s message that thanks Tristian comes amid rumors they have broken up again.

Fans recently noticed that Khloe doesn’t follow her baby daddy on social media. In this day and age, an unfollow on social media usually means trouble in paradise.

Last week, former Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen dished some dirt on Tristan and Khloe. According to the former Real Housewives of Miami, she introduced Khloe to Tristan, and the next thing Larsa knew, they were dating.

Khloe began posting cryptic messages on social media after Larsa’s interview regarding her desire for no drama or conflict. The post added more fuel to the fire that she and Tristan were on the outs again.

Tristan’s flowers have added another layer to the confusing status of their romantic relationship. Not that he sent them, but rather Khloe posted a video of them, leading fans to believe they have not split.

Perhaps it was Khloe’s way of squashing the rumors that she and Tristan are over without actually releasing a statement.

Khloe Kardashians’ relationship status with Tristan Thompson is unclear at the moment. However, one thing is crystal clear. True’s parents can’t seem to quit each other.

