Khloe Kardashian admits the one thing she regrets after watching old episodes of KUWTK

With over 13 years and almost 20 seasons of reality television history, the Kardashian family has become known for all sorts of memorable moments, both good and bad.

Over the years, fans have come to love or hate various members of the family, their extended families, or friends and associates.

As far as the Kardashian sisters go, it seems that Khloe Kardashian has just one thing she’s regretted from watching some of her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she’s changed a lot since those days.

Khloe admits to one regret after seeing KUWTK episodes

This past week, Khloe Kardashian took some time to reply to a fan asking if she ever watched some of the old episodes of KUWTK. Khloe admitted she did and gave some interesting revelations in her reply.

One of those was that she gets a kick out of hearing what she, Kourtney, Kim, and others sounded like when they were younger on the show.

The other was a revelation about one regret Khloe has about the way she acted, and the cameras were there to pick it up so she could have a reminder years later.

“Sometimes I watch 4sure. Our old voices crack me up every time! I have no idea what happened 2those voices. only thing I’m not proud of is how I used 2 talk 2my mom. Obviously we had some teenage issues we had 2 work through. On camera it’s tough to go through that stuff publicly,” Khloe said in her tweet.

Despite the previous episodes, Khloe Kardashian has now grown up and become more mature. It’s also clear that she has a different perspective as far as her mother goes.

Kris Jenner has been with her through the ups and downs, lending support or a shoulder to cry on as needed. Their relationship has certainly grown stronger over the years.

Khloe showed love to Kris in recent IG post

It’s been years since those older episodes caught Khloe behaving in a certain way towards her mom. She can look back at them now and realize her mistakes. She can recognize how important her mother is in her life, and isn’t afraid to let her know it.

In an Instagram post that Khloe shared back in early November, she gave mom Kris Jenner plenty of praise while wishing her a happy birthday.

“We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous! You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King,” Khloe said in part of her IG post’s caption.

It’s clear that having cameras rolling constantly has become something the Kardashians and Jenners have grown used to over the years. As they have, viewers have watched them all grow up a bit more, with Kris Jenner leading the way for each of them to find success and happiness.

Fans will get to watch one more season of the Kardashians unfold and hope that just maybe a few spinoffs may come along so there will be more of Kloe, Kris, and other KUWTK family members.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.