Tristan Thompson calls Khloe Kardashian ‘My Queen’ after reports the KUWTK star will not be moving to Boston

As Tristan Thompson prepares for the next stage of his basketball career in a new home state, Khloe Kardashian is enjoying quality time with their daughter in Los Angeles.

Just as he is moving to Boston, Thompson left an interesting comment on Khloe’s recent Instagram post, which showed her and their daughter, True hanging out.

However, the comment arrives as various rumors came out regarding Khloe and Tristan’s relationship moving to a more serious level.

Tristan leaves a romantic comment for Khloe

On Sunday, Khloe Kardashian posted a selfie of her lips pursed and two-year-old daughter True all smiles cheek-to-cheek with her.

She simply used a heart emoji for the post’s caption, which has gone on to rack up over 1.7 million likes and numerous comments from fans gushing over the image.

“Oh come onnnnn,” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented with regards to the image being so adorable.

“Beautiful girlies!! 🥰🦋✨” wrote Canadian fashion model Olivia Pierson.

Khloe’s off-and-on boyfriend and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, also commented on the image with a seemingly loving comment.

“My Queen and Princess,” Thompson commented along with hearts and crown emojis.

This past week, reports arrived that Tristan had become a U.S. citizen after playing basketball in the United States for many years. He’d spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers until late 2020 when the Boston Celtics signed him to a two-year contract worth $19 million.

The announcement that he was headed to Boston also brought with it reports via a source that Khloe wouldn’t be moving there with Tristan. A source close to the matter indicated that Khloe and True would stay in Los Angeles, for True’s sake.

Meanwhile, another report brought rumors that Khloe and Tristan were looking to get married early in 2021 with cameras to capture the wedding for reality TV, but that is still unconfirmed.

However, it has been reported that the couple will focus on co-parenting their daughter, and Khloe will make visits to see Tristan play in Boston when it’s safe.

Fans react to Tristan’s IG comment

The Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson relationship has gone through cheating scandals, their daughter’s birth, a breakup, and then a rekindling of things this past year. However, it’s unknown how serious the couple is beyond what sources suggest in various reports.

With Tristan’s latest comment on Khloe, it appears he is still committing to Khloe, as it was seen during episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he wanted to make things work between them.

Fans had a variety of reactions to Tristan’s loving comment on Khloe’s Instagram post, though. Some continued to criticize him for cheating on Khloe. Others said it was time for them to get married already.

“Sorry, we still remember what you did to Khloe twice😎, and also 2 other women and a boy,” a person commented about Tristan’s previous cheating on Khloe.

“Yes claim your beautiful family in public,” one fan commented as a reply to Tristan, indicating that he doesn’t share any images with Khloe and True on social media.

“keep ignoring the haters. Love will win!! Beautiful family 👪 ❤,” another person commented in support of the relationship.

While an NBA deal with a Los Angeles team would’ve been ideal, it now appears that the Khloe and Tristan relationship will take place long-distance if they are still working on things. However, as the two parents have indicated, the biggest focus will be raising their daughter and making sure both parents are in the picture for her.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.