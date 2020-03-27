Here’s why Kim and Kourtney were fighting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian stole the spotlight on the Thursday night season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), Fights, Friendships, Fashion Week Pt. 1.

The episode began with a very prim and proper-looking Kris Jenner promising to tell viewers an “amazing story.” Jenner held an over-sized book, with the cover labeled in gold, containing the Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales.

The story began in a traditional happily-ever-after way, with its “Once upon a time in a magical kingdom.”

However, the “glitter and glamour” quickly disintegrated in trash talk and take-downs, thanks to Kim and Kourtney.

Kris Jenner: Self-proclaimed KUWTK queen of ‘magical kingdom’ of Kardashians and Jenners

Although Kris proclaimed herself the “queen” in her fairy tale, Jenner quickly lost the spotlight to her daughters in the KUWTK season 18 premiere.

From Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the sisters showed that their “glitter and glamour” also had a dark side.

Kourtney and Khloe, for example, within minutes of the start of the episode, began bickering about which one was a b*tch.

The verbal warfare quickly turned physical, with fights among the sisters shown.

As for “queen” Kris Jenner?

“Oh,” said Kris at the sight of her daughters’ fights replayed on screen.

Jenner then called for more wine from her assistant Matthew.

Kim Kardashian versus Kourtney Kardashian: What started KUWTK sisters’ fight?

When it came to battles featured in the season 18 Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut, Kourtney and Kim won the dubious unofficial honor of most ferocious fight.

After a preview of episode 18 on YouTube, viewers had to sit through almost the entire premiere before finally finding out precisely what caused Kourtney and Kim to battle.

The KUWTK premiere did keep up the entertainment value by showing a verbal battle between Kourtney and Khloe. Kourtney told Khloe that she didn’t want to film “ever again.”

Showing her annoyance, Khloe pointed out that Kourtney had talked about quitting before. Khloe complained that it was affecting her job.

Attempting to help, Khloe tried to suggest that Kourtney offer up a prayer of gratitude each morning.

It didn’t go over well, as Scott Disick’s baby mama (Kardashian and Disick are co-parenting Mason, Penelope, and Reign) continued to complain.

But the actual physical battle was sparked by Kim contending that she and Khloe had a stronger work ethic than any of their sisters.

Who wins the battle between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian on KUWTK?

Kim, 39, followed up that comment by claiming that Kourtney didn’t seem to care, to which Kourtney, 40, complained that her younger sister behaved as if she didn’t “do s**t.”

Kim’s attempts to clarify turned into a threat from Kourtney, who warned that she would “will literally f*** you up” if Kim talked like that again.

When Kim giggled, Kourtney ordered Kanye West’s wife to shut up, throwing a water bottle.

Kourtney then made the fight physical, with Khloe attempting (and failing) to referee.

So who won?

The episode concluded with Kim fighting back, hitting Kourtney. At that point, it looked as if Kim had won…but since that episode was labeled part 1, we’re thinking that the fight isn’t over yet.