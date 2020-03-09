Khloe Kardashian rings in spring on Instagram in sexy green swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian knows how to celebrate spring when it comes to stylish choices. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star shared three different views of her curvy body in a sexy pale green swimsuit to heat up Instagram before summer has even started!

Once known as the “chubby sister” of the Kardashian clan, Khloe has devoted herself to exercise and diet in recent years. The result, as one fan wrote on Instagram after viewing the KUWTK star in her swimsuit, proves that Kardashian has achieved “body goals.”

Khloe Kardashian glows in a green swimsuit

While it’s Kendall Jenner who is the KUWTK supermodel, Khloe is proving on Instagram that she knows how to pose to achieve the most figure-flattering look.

And if one pose is good, three is better. At least that seems to be the theory — with Khloe showing off her curves in three different poses in the same pale green swimsuit on Instagram.

“Khloé KoKo KhloMoney,” wrote Khloe for the caption, giving each of her poses its very own name.

Kardashian fans were quick to show their appreciation for the sexy green swimsuit, with TV personality Evelyn Lozada writing, “Baywatch vibes.”

And another fan pointed out that it was challenging to choose a favorite among Khloe’s poses, declaring, “All 3 [of the pictures] are fineeee.”

The photos come from a family trip to Palm Springs on which the entire clan went — from Khloe to Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner — according to People magazine.

Khloe Kardashian enjoys Palm Springs vacation with KUWTK clan

When it comes to vacations, it’s often a family affair with the Kardashian and Jenner family. The Palm Springs trip included Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian.

And whenever possible, the sisters celebrated the warm weather in bikinis and swimsuits.

Kim and Kylie enjoyed spending time by the swimming pool. The two wore bikinis during their time outside.

Kourtney Kardashian, the mom of Reign, Penelope, and Mason with her ex-boyfriend/baby daddy Scott Disick, devoted her time in Palm Springs to playing with the children.

Kim’s children with Kanye West are North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago West.

Kourtney shared a photo in which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is wearing a string bikini. Kardashian holds Psalm, 10 months old, as the two sit on the couch.

Kylie Jenner chose the occasion to tout her own brand of sunscreen. Wearing a thong bikini and bra top, Kylie shared a series of photos in which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is spraying on the Kylie Skin SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil.