Travis Barker strikes back after Shanna Moakler shade — Check out the new tattoo he got over her portrait

Travis Barker claps back at his ex-wife Shanna Moakler the way he knows best: with a tattoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Travis Barker has clapped back at his ex-wife Shanna Moakler after she came for his girlfriend and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis is known for his tattoos, so it’s no surprise that he used ink to strike back at Shanna.

The Instagram account Tattoo Lovers shared Travis’ shady move by posting a video of him getting inked.

The tattoo enthusiast account captioned the post, “How do you feel about the return of rock music & @travisbarker?”

In the video, Travis gets inked up right at the base of his neck. At the end of the video, viewers see that the new tattoo was placed under a previous tattoo of Shanna Moakler.

The new tattoo reads, “Don’t trust anyone.”

It’s clear that this tattoo was a direct response to Shanna’s claims against Kourtney Kardashian and was certainly a bold, and permanent, message to make.

Shanna accused Kourtney of ‘destroying my family’

Travis’s tattoo comes after Shanna talked to TMZ about the impact his new relationship with Kourtney has had.

She addressed rumors that the former couple’s kids were accusing her of being an “absentee mother” and claimed that these accusations only came about after “my ex started dating a certain person.”

She then confessed that his new relationship has taken a large toll on their family as a whole.

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” she said. “So, yay for me.”

The other sister Shanna is referring to is Kim Kardashian. Back when she and Travis were still dating, rumors surfaced that Travis cheated on her with Kim.

Now that Travis is dating Kourtney, Shanna claimed she has had it with the Kardashians coming between her own family.

“Thanks for destroying my family… twice,” she said indirectly to the Kardashians.

Travis and Kourtney’s relationship

Travis and Kourtney started dating at the end of 2020. They officially announced their relationship in January 2021.

Since then, the couple has become renowned for expressing PDA like in their infamous desert picture.

They’ve even taken their relationship to the next level as Kourtney said those three little words, I love you, for the world to see.

There’s even speculation that Kourtney might be pregnant.

This comes as the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Scott Disick, started dating Amelia Gray Hamlin. Despite their significant age gap and her mother, Lisa Rinna’s, belief that it’s just a phase, this pair also seems to be going strong.

