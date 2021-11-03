How Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson both tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2021. Pic Credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian recently shared that she and True Thompson, 3, tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis marked the second time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has dealt with the virus. In March 2020, Kardashian, 37, caught COVID-19 and had Tristan Thompson by her side to help with True.

Since revealing that she contracted COVID-19 again, the Good American founder shared how she’s taking care of herself and True with her fans.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are having mother-daughter time in quarantine

In the final season of KUWTK, viewers watched as Kardashian discovered she had COVID-19. During the show, the reality star revealed her concerns about her and True’s health. However, she seemingly became better after staying in her room for the required 14 days of quarantine.

On October 29, 2021, Kardashian tweeted that she caught COVID-19 for a second time. She also said True was sick with COVID-19 as well, and the mother-daughter duo planned on staying inside for Halloween weekend.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” Kardashian’s tweet read. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok.”

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she continued.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Following Kardashian’s tweet, she added another message asking her 29.5 million followers to “be safe” as they went out for the weekend. Additionally, she posted an Instagram Story on Monday showing her and True snuggled up. In the black-and-white video, Kardashian wore cat ears and sweats for the night. Additionally, she snapped a photo with her and True sharing a kiss.

Is Tristan Thompson at home Khloé Kardashian and True?

When Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, she credited Thompson for taking care of True while she was quarantined. However, the Sacramento Kings player wasn’t with his on-again, off-again girlfriend in October.

Pic Credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

According to Thompson’s Instagram page, their last interaction came several days before Kardashian and True contracted COVID-19. On Wednesday, October 27, he posted a photo of True and his son with Jordan Craig, Prince Thompson. Although they haven’t confirmed their relationship status, Kardashian commented on Thompson’s Instagram post of his children.

“They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️” she wrote of True and Prince.

Kardashian and Thompson rekindled their romance in June 2021. Unfortunately, after several cheating rumors, the couple called it quits the following August.