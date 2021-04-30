Sydney Chase: Who is Tristan Thompson’s alleged ‘fling’ and where can you find her on Instagram?

Instagram model Sydney Chase claims that she slept with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: Sydney Chase/Instagram

Sydney Chase alleged that she ‘hooked up’ with Tristan Thompson after first meeting the NBA star in November last year.

Chase claimed on the No Jumper Podcast that Tristan told her he was single.

“We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything,” she said in the interview

Chase claimed she asked the NBA star, who had reportedly reconciled his relationship with Kardashian last summer: “Are you single?” to which he allegedly replied, “Yes.”

Syndey Chase, however, was unsure when the alleged fling took place. When asked in the interview she added: “This was in January or November – probably January.”

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship timeline is difficult to follow as the couple is often subject to break-up and reconciliation rumors. The couple also stars in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which muddies the timeline of their relationship.

In a follow-up Tik-Tok video, Sydney apologized for disclosing “personal information” about the 30-year-old NBA star. In the No Jumper interview, the Instagram model describes Tristan’s genitals and their alleged sexual experience.

“It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.”

However, she doubles down on the claims that she dated Tristan and ended the relationship when she found out he was still with Khloe Kardashian.

The 23-year-old clarified when she allegedly met Tristan, claiming that she started dating on November 11. In the TikTok video, she says they last had contact after he messaged her about the No Jumper interview the day after his daughter’s birthday party.

Tristan and Khloe celebrated True’s third birthday earlier this month.

Who is Sydney Chase?

Sydney Chase is a member of The Blackout Girls and is an Instagram model. She has over 40,000 followers on Instagram – double of what she had before reports about her alleged fling with the NBA player.

Sydney Chase Instagram account features the model posing in front of lavish cars, a private jet, and expensive outfits. Most of her photo locations are tagged in the Los Angeles area, ranging from Beverly Hills, Hidden Hills, and Calabasas.

Tristan Thompson has not responded to the alleged infidelity rumors.

Thompson cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy and split from the reality TV star in 2019 following rumors he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Multiple reports claim that the couple reconciled in Summer 2020 after quarantining together.