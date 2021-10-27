Khloe Kardashian believes Kim Kardashian West stole her ‘one-piece outfit’ trend

Khloe Kardashian said Kim Kardashian West’s Met Gala look re-ignited her jumpsuit trend. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Many fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have watched the Kardashian-Jenner sisters become competitive throughout the years. Before their popular show ended in June 2021, they often argued about parenting styles, vacation plans, and, especially, fashion.

While KUWTK is over, the fashion feuds between the sisters continue to live on. Recently, Khloe Kardashian accused Kim Kardashian West of stealing a piece from her style.

Khloe Kardashian said jumpsuits ‘weren’t cool’ before Kim Kardashian West’s Met Gala look

In September 2021, Kardashian West shocked her fans with a daring new look. The 41-year-old entrepreneur walked across the Met Gala’s red carpet in a skintight, all-black Balenciaga jumpsuit that covered her entire body. Throughout the night, Kardashian West even covered her face in the black fabric.

Soon after the Met Gala, the KKW Beauty founder sported the jumpsuit trend again. First, she wore all-black during a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In October 2021, Kardashian West decided to rock a pink Balenciaga jumpsuit. This time, the mother of four covered her hands with pink gloves and wore matching pink, suede boots.

Since Kardashian West’s Met Gala jumpsuit, the influencer was credited for kicking off the latest trend. However, Khloe claimed in October that Kim stole the look from her. According to the Revenge Body star, no one liked the garment when she wore it publicly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m always been a jumpsuit type of girl,” Khloe said to People. “I’d been wearing it, but they weren’t cool. But now that Kim’s wearing the one-piece outfit [and] everyone’s wearing it. I’m like, ‘Okay, continue to wear my one-pieces all over again.’ So thank you, Kim.”

Khloe Kardashian and Kardashian West Kardashian both have fashion lines

Although Khloe believes Kim took her fashion look, the sisters typically stay in their lanes when it comes to style. Since closing their company, Dash, in April 2018, both of them launched separate clothing lines. In 2016, Kardashian created her denim line, Good American. Her business venture quickly became popular among celebrities such as Real Housewives stars Melissa Gorga and Lisa Rinna.

As for Kim, the future lawyer’s athleisure line, Skims, has greatly contributed to her $1 billion net worth.

After releasing the brand with shapewear debuted in 2019, she continued creating activewear. Soon, those who were stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic began supporting the line. In October 2021, Kardashian West announced Skims’ latest venture into the luxury fashion world. The influencer teamed up with Fendi artistic director Kim Jones for an athleisure collaboration. Kardashian West featured some items from the line on her Instagram page, which ranges between $1,000-4,200, per The Cut.