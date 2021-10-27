Khloe Kardashian completely forgot one part of her ‘mortifying’ moment on KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian recently reminisced about her marriage to Lamar Odom and time on KUWTK Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian recently reminisced about her time on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 37-year-old reality star shared many life-changing moments during the series’ 20-season run. Some of which include her marriage and divorce to Lamar Odom, giving birth to her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True, and many other vulnerable scenes.

Although the Revenge Body host rarely regrets anything that transpired while shooting KUWTK, she still finds one episode “mortifying” to revisit. However, in a recent interview, she missed one detail of the infamous ordeal.

Khloe Kardashian mistakenly credited Kourtney Kardashian for recording her infamous sex tape

Since KUWTK aired on Oct. 14, 2007, many fans adored how honest and relatable the Kar-Jenners appeared. Almost instantly, Khloe became one of the audience’s favorite family members. During the first few seasons, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister wasn’t always lucky in love. However, she eventually found love with Odom in 2009. After one month of dating, the couple married that September.

Shortly after their marriage, Odom appeared on several episodes of KUWTK. In one episode, Kardashian discussed how the former NBA star’s hectic schedule affected their romance. Throughout the episode, she decided to make a “sexy little video” for her husband while he attended an away game. At one point, Kardashian sat in a tub of “bags of skittles” to satisfy Odom’s candy craving.

“I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney’s filming me,” she tells People in a recent interview. “It’s just like why am I doing this on camera? It’s so mortifying.”

It’s been quite some time since Kardashian’s “naughty” video for Odom. So, the mother of one most likely forgot that her best friend, Malika Haqq, recorded the video instead of Kourt. In a clip from the KUWTK episode, Haqq poured candy in Kardashian’s bathtub to prepare for the video.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq still friends?

Even though Kardashian didn’t credit Haqq for Odom’s tantalizing tape, the longtime best friends are closer than ever. However, both reality stars spend their days juggling their careers and raising children. In March 2020, the ATL star gave birth to her first son with her ex, OT Genasis: Ace Flores.

Despite their busy lives, Kardashian and Haqq recently reunited for a night out. While attending Kylie Jenner’s Nightmare on Elm Street-themed dinner, the women posed for a series of Instagram photos.

“Ladies and gentlemen….. HER @malika,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Kardashian and Odom officially divorced in 2016.