Khloé goes off in comments when fan asks question about Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian is fed up with fans still talking about the scandal between her on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and her sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

On Thursday, a follower on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan page on Instagram brought up the incident again, asking, “So… is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?”

The question was posted under a clip of the upcoming and final season of the hit show. In the sneak peek, Tristan is seen talking to Kim Kardashian about reconciling with Khloé.

Khloé chastised the fan’s question and supported her sister, Kylie Jenner

Khloé sounded off in response to the fan’s question, saying, “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with.

“She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally.

“She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!”

Speaking about Khloé’s comments, another fan commented on the clip, “She knows nothing about respect, she obviously doesn’t have any for herself.”

Another fan remarked, “Tristan is responsible and has a child…..Jordyn was young and naïve.. forgive her.”

Fans believe Tristan will cheat again

Another fan chimed in, saying, “girl he’s cheated PUBLICLY how many times now… it’ll happen again!”

A different fan posted, “That simple question triggered her into writing all that.”

Since the misconduct with Tristan, Jordyn says she has let go of the shame. In a candid interview in March 2019, Woods said, “I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t even have been there.”

It would appear from Khloé’s comment that she has forgiven Jordyn.

It seems as though Khloé can’t catch a break when it comes to her relationships in recent years. In 2014, Khloé filed for divorce from her then-husband, Lamar Odom, after he cheated on her and struggled with addiction.

After the news broke that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods in February 2019, the duo separated. The couple later reconciled and lived together in quarantine since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians resumes on March 18 at 8 p.m. EST on E!.