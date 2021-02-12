Lamar Odom regrets cheating on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, says ‘she was a good woman’

Khloe appears to be the one who got away in Lamar’s eyes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia and E!

Lamar Odom regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. He has also called Khloe a good woman in new interviews.

It has been seven years since Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar and four years since it became final. However, the former NBA player continues to be plagued with questions regarding his famous ex and their marriage.

In a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Lamar got real about the mistakes he made with Khloe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lamar regrets cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Wendy wasted no time dishing all the dirt with Lamar. The talk show host brought up Lamar’s recent split from ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr.

Lamar did not have good things to say about Sabrina. The basketball player alluded to Sabrina hooking up with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at some point.

TMZ reported that Khloe knew about Tristan’s tryst with Sabrina, and it occurred before Koko met him.

The subject of cheating came up, especially since Khloe has gone back to serial cheater Tristan and plans to have a second child with him. Lamar was cool as a cucumber about Khloe reuniting with Tristan.

Wendy wanted to know if Lamar regretted cheating on Koko. The answer was yes. Lamar regrets his actions and insists Khloe was very good to him.

“She’s a good woman,” Lamar expressed.

If given a chance, Lamar would be open to reuniting with Khloe. However, the odds of reconciliation are slim to none these days.

Nothing but love for Khloe

Lamar has always held Khloe in high regard. His interview with Wendy was not the first time Lamar has shared his cheating regrets.

In an interview with The Morning Hustle radio show, Lamar admitted he would do things so differently with Khloe.

“I would probably say it was the first time I decided to cheat on Khloe. I would rewind that back and take those things back and never let that happen,” he stated.

There’s no question Lamar Odom misses Khloe Kardashian and the life they could have had together. Lamar owns the choices he made. Now he simply wants to find his own happiness.

Lamar’s currently living the single life in Atlanta. He has been opened to finding love after his disastrous break up with Sabrina Parr.

For now, the basketball player will focus on his next professional endeavor. Lamar will take on singer Aaron Carter in a Celebrity Boxing match on June 12 in Atlantic City.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.