Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premiere date announced — Here’s when to tune in

It’s the end of an era as the Kardashians say good-bye to the TV show that made them famous. Pic credit: E!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premiere date has been announced. A trailer for the final season of the reality TV show has been dropped, and fans should be prepared for lots of tears from the famous family.

Last fall, the Kardashian and Jenner family revealed they were ending the reality TV show that made them a household name. It wasn’t a surprise considering Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian have taken a step back from filming over the years.

Kendall, Kylie, and Rob were never as involved with filming the show as Kourtney. When the oldest Kardashian sibling chose to stop filming as much, that left only Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Scott Disick to steer the hit show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, the time has come for fans to prepare for the final season of KUWTK. E! has dropped a trailer to get viewers ready too.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premiere date

In less than two months, it will be the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season 20 of KUWTK will premiere on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.

Fans shouldn’t expect a long, drawn-out final season. The last couple of seasons of the hit show have only had 6 to 8 episodes. Season 20 will likely follow the same format.

What can fans expect from the final KUWTK season?

The first-look promo reveals the famous family reflecting on the life-changing show. Kim, Khloe, and Kylie reminisce about starting the series and how great it has been to have those family memories.

Momager Kris breaks down in tears revealing to the crew that the family has decided to stop filming. Kim shows her infamous ugly cry as she lets the crew know just how much they all mean to the famous family.

Plus, Khloe informs boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson that she is ready to have another child with him. The Kardashian and Jenner clan speculate on the state of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship, Kendall thinks the co-parents are made for each other.

Although not featured in the trailer, Kim and Kanye West’s marital problems will be a pivotal story for the last season too.

It is the end of an era, but that doesn’t mean the famous family is going anywhere. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris inked a deal with Hulu to create content for the streaming service beginning this year.

Oh, and the family consistently posts on social media. So fans won’t be missing them at all.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.