Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘still communicate regularly’ despite pending divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still communicate regularly despite their pending divorce.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and rapper are putting their own issues aside for the sake of their four children. As the divorce rumors heat up, Kim and Kayne can agree on one thing. They want to have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

A source close to the famous couple spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Kanye and Kim remain on good terms. Their romantic relationship and marriage are coming to an end, but there are no hard feelings.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian still talk consistently

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm will forever be the main priority for Kim and Kanye, regardless of where life takes them.

“Kim and Kanye are still heading for divorce. The couple hasn’t seen each other much lately but still communicate regularly. Kim continues to live in Calabasas, and Kanye is spending time in and out of Wyoming,” an insider told ET.

The source also spilled that the kids don’t know much about their parent’s current situation. Due to their careers, Kanye and Kim travel a lot. So it’s no big deal to the kids that Kanye’s not home much these days.

Like any good parents, Kim and Kanye are working to prepare their kids for divorce without giving them all the details until it is necessary. After all, neither Kanye nor Kim have filed papers to end the marriage yet.

Kim Kardashian still loves Kanye West

Despite all that has transpired between the famous couple the past few months, Kim still loves Kanye, just not in the same way she used to. The same source declared she no longer has romantic feelings for him.

“Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn’t want to embarrass or hurt him,” the insider claimed.

Fans know that Kim and Kanye were friends before they started dating, nearly ten years ago. Kim plans to maintain her friendship with Kanye because she does care about him.

The demise of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will play out on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kanye apparently wasn’t thrilled about it, but fans know that momager Kris Jenner wasn’t going to have a final season without this hot topic being featured.

As for when Kim or Kanye will announce their divorce, that remains to be seen. They are reportedly taking it slow but are also beginning settlement and custody talks.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently on hiatus on E!