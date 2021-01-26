Kanye West is upset that marital issues with Kim Kardashian will play out on final season of KUWTK

Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California. (Pic credit: by ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ongoing marital problems between power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will be featured on Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The news arrives as Kim and Kanye are living apart in separate states and are rumored to be preparing for their divorce.

It also doesn’t appear to be sitting well with Kanye ahead of the airing of the reality TV show’s final season.

Kanye West unhappy his marriage issues will be on reality TV

With speculation that a divorce announcement could come at any time, problems that led to the divorce could be under the spotlight on reality television. An inside source told US Weekly that the final season of KUWTK will include footage dealing with the “ups and downs” of Kanye and Kim’s marriage.

The 43-year-old musician and entrepreneur is rumored to be upset with that notion too. Per the inside source, West is said to be “less than thrilled” with the idea.

Based on speculation and reports over the past several months, West has been living away from the Kardashians at his ranch in Wyoming. At least one source also said he didn’t want anything to do with the Kardashians’ reality TV lifestyle.

Kanye has been out of the spotlight lately as far as Kim and her family goes. He didn’t seem to be around for a Kardashian-Jenner holiday party in December, or as their reality show wrapped up filming its final episode in early January.

Meanwhile, Kim is said to be moving forward in her life. According to Us, the reality TV star is rumored to be very focused on raising her kids, building her business empire, and pursuing her law degree. Kim is also said to be participating in individual counseling.

KUWTK finishes filming final season amid divorce speculation

Earlier this month, Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially wrapped up filming for the longtime reality TV show’s final episode. The show originally arrived back in 2007 and will conclude with Season 20 this year. While most of the Kardashians and Jenners partook in the final day of filming with the crew, Kanye West was absent.

It makes plenty of sense that Kim and Kanye’s issues will get some mention on the show when it airs this year. Speculation is that their marital woes began last year, right around the time of Kanye’s presidential campaign.

During a campaign speech last July, he made public remarks about Kim nearly aborting their first child, North. He later went on a serious Twitter rant about Kim and her mother trying to get him locked up and accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill in parts of his rant.

A source told US Weekly that Kim immediately started meeting with divorce lawyers around the time of those abortion comments. The couple’s marital woes seemed to continue throughout 2020, even though Kim tried to do all she could to stay with Kanye for the sake of their kids.

Earlier this month, divorce rumors continued to heat up, with some sources saying Kim was waiting for the right time to make an announcement. There have yet to be any official statements on the matter.

KUWTK’s final season should also feature some positive relationship building. In addition to Kim and Kanye’s situation, expect it to include footage of Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, as she works on strengthening her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The couple reunited last year just before Tristan signed with the Boston Celtics. Khloe paid a visit to Tristan with their daughter, True, in Boston around the holiday season with cameras around for a date night. Tristan is working to prove himself after a cheating scandal involving Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

With all of that in mind, the final season of KUWTK looks like it could give viewers plenty of good reality TV to enjoy as the show wraps up its epic run.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season airs on E! in 2021.