Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson, couple ‘still in love’ despite past cheating scandals

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in love. Pic credit:E!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back on track after their scandalous breakup a few years ago.

The couple’s relationship has been riddled with cheating scandals, but the latest one hit very close to home.

In 2019, news hit the blogs that Tristan made out with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 23-year-old got a ton of backlash from the Kardashian/Jenner family for messing with Khloe’s man.

And it led to the end of Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie and with the entire Kardashian/Jenner family.

Khloe also kicked Tristan to the curb, but the couple has since reconciled and is now reportedly back in love.

Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating

It seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has moved on from the cheating scandal that led to her breakup with Tristan.

Although the basketball player is now living in Boston while Khloe remains in California with their two-year-old daughter, True, their relationship is now back on track.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that “Khloe forgives Tristan at this point, but she will never forget. They are back to being committed, are still in love and giving their relationship another chance, and hoping that it will succeed this time around.

“Tristan has been paying extra attention to Khloe and True and has been calling, FaceTiming, texting, and sending photos all the time to check in when they are not physically together. He hasn’t been going out late at night with the boys or other girls,” added the source.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan planning for more kids?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is also ready to have another kid with her 29-year-old beau.

However, since Tristan is in Boston right now, the couple may want to wait until things are more stable.

The Insider told the media outlet that “Tristan and Khloe spend a lot of time on the phone while he’s in Boston — FaceTiming, texting, talking and Khloe has tried to visit whenever she has the time to.”

The sourced added, “They also do lots of sending gifts like having flowers, balloons, etc delivered and when they are together, they love to shop, have nice meals and be outside whenever possible.”

Now that the 36-year-old has decided to give Tristan another chance, True might become a big sister very soon. “Having more kids has definitely been a conversation and Khloe has been very vocal and adamant about wanting a big family,” confessed the insider.

“She of course sees herself marrying Tristan one day, but he has a lot to prove in order for their relationship to elevate to that level.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.