Tristan Thompson cheating rumors reignite: Khloe’s baby daddy spotted dining in Boston with another woman

Tristan Thompson was spotted dining with a mystery blonde after he recently rekindled his relationship with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan and the blonde shared a meal at Zuma restaurant inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel.

An onlooker spotted the basketball player and shares their observations with In Touch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I was with my husband. We were having our anniversary dinner and I just remember looking up and being like ‘Wow he’s the tallest person’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Tristan Thompson,’” the onlooker explains. “We walked over to his table and asked if we could have our picture taken with him. He was so nice. I was shocked.”

An inside look at Tristan’s dinner date

The source also described Tristan and the mystery woman’s interactions.

“Tristan didn’t talk about Khloe [Kardashian],” the witness adds. “Tristan and the woman came in together and left together. I don’t know if they got the same car.”

However, the eyewitness made it clear that the relationship between the two seemed platonic.

“It definitely was not romantic with the woman he was with,” the eyewitness says of their body language. “She took our picture. They were just having a regular dinner. We sat [at] the next table.”

TMZ confirmed that the mystery woman with Tristan at dinner was his estate manager, Julia. They were reportedly meeting up to discuss his new living arrangements in Boston now that he has signed with the Celtics.

Tristan and Khloe got back together in July 2020. The second part of the final season of KUWTK will likely chronologize what has transpired in their relationship between then and now.

Khloe is struggling with Tristan’s new job

Even though the dinner with Tristan’s estate manager had a positive outcome for Khloe, she is still reportedly struggling with Tristan’s big move.

Tristan recently signed on with the Boston Celtics after playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine years.

Khloe has not handled the news well since she knew it would mean that Tristan would have to be away from her and their family.

“Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately,” a source tells ET.

“Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive,” the source adds.

Khloe recently revealed that she and her family will not be moving to Boston with Tristan. Rather, she and True will split their time between LA and Boston.

Tristan signed a two-year contract, so that is the minimal amount of time that the couple will have to endure long-distance. Only time will tell if their relationship can pass the test.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! in January 2021.