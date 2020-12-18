Khloe Kardashian arrives in Boston for date night with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently met up for a somewhat cozy dinner in the basketball star’s new home city.

The off-and-on couple met up in Boston, Massachusetts, where Tristan will suit up for the NBA’s Celtics this coming season.

Reportedly, the couple’s dining out together could appear on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with a third person joining them, among others.

Khloe and Tristan dine together at Boston hotspot

The 36-year-old Khloe and 29-year-old Thompson were spotted as they went to eat at Zuma restaurant, a Japanese hotspot located at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street in Boston on Tuesday, December 15.

It wasn’t just Khloe and Tristan there, as Page Six reported that they had a third person joining them, as well as a three-person camera crew, most likely to film footage for KUWTK.

They reportedly entered the restaurants with masks on and ate in a glass-enclosed private dining room behind the chef’s kitchen. Tristan was said to be wearing a gray sweatsuit while Khloe was also dressed casually. Per PEOPLE, she had on a “thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.”

With Tristan Thompson being new to the area, he searched for the best places to eat, even asking Twitter for their recommendations.

“Best restaurants in Boston?? I need some recommendations,” the NBA star tweeted on December 2, receiving over 3,000 replies to his question. That gave him plenty of ideas for future dining.

Based on Page Six’s report, some of the other places Tristan has been enjoying recently included Arya Trattoria and Strega in the North End. He was possibly scouting for the best spot ahead of Khloe’s arrival, and Zuma was the choice.

Khloe’s recent visit to see Tristan arrives after he was seen at dinner with another woman. It turns out that the woman in question was one of Thompson’s associates, so it appears the couple is still on a path to make their relationship work.

Khloe and Tristan remaining on separate coasts

Despite Khloe Kardashian visiting with the father of two-year-old daughter True, it was previously reported that Khloe isn’t moving to Boston to be with him. Instead, she’ll remain in Los Angeles with their daughter. The couple felt it was best for True to remain in the area she is familiar with and close to her family.

They’ll co-parent for now but from their separate coasts. Tristan will be focused on the season ahead with his new team. It appears Khloe will still be visiting Tristan and possibly seeing him if he comes into the nearby areas for games. Based on the Celtics’ schedule, they won’t be playing the local Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers on the road, but at home.

However, they have back-to-back games scheduled in early February against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings that Khloe could be around for.

Tristan signed a two-year $19M contract with the team this offseason, after spending most of his career playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics will have another preseason game on Friday night as they’ll host the Brooklyn Nets with ESPN televising. Tristan has yet to participate in any games due to a strained hamstring, so his status for the season opener is unknown.

Next week, the Celtics will officially tip-off their regular season as they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, December 23, with the game on TNT at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s unknown if Khloe plans to stick around to cheer on Tristan and his team, but it’s likely she may show up again in his area soon.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.