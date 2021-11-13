5 times Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner made it clear they’re never getting back together

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner divorced in 2015. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner have put their 25-year marriage behind them.

In 2013, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars announced they were separating. The news came after decades of marriage, a large, blended family, and a television empire. Together, Kris and Caitlyn had two children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Additionally, Cait played an integral part in raising Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian.

Caitlyn and Kris officially filed for divorce in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. Years later, the exes have proven that their romance is over for good.

Here are five times the exes made it clear they’re never getting back together.

1. Kris Jenner once said she felt like her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner ‘didn’t exist’

During the first few seasons of KUWTK, Kris and Caitlyn seemingly had a loving marriage. The couple first met in 1990 on a blind date. Five months later, they married in April 1991. At the time, Caitlyn had four children from her previous marriages: Burt Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, and Cassandra Jenner Marino.

Throughout their marriage, Caitlyn and Kris worked together as business partners. Before the Kardashian-Jenners’ reign, the momager managed Cait’s speaking career. However, their lives changed when Keeping Up aired on E!

Soon, the cameras focused on the family’s relationships, including Kris and Caitlyn’s marriage. In 2013, rumors swirled that the couple was planning to divorce. That same year, they released a statement confirming their separation and divorce in 2014. After the split, Caitlyn came out as transgender while speaking with Diane Sawyer. The Kardashians also aired a special episode for her in 2015. On the special, Kris revealed that she wasn’t taking Caityln’s new life well.

“I have these memories of this life, and I feel sometimes like it didn’t exist,” she admitted on the show, per Entertainment Tonight.

2. Caitlyn Jenner believed Kris Jenner was ‘less tolerant’ at the end of their relationship

Shortly after Caitlyn’s transition, her and Kris’ seemingly amicable divorce became more intense. In June 2015, the Olympian graced the cover of Vanity Fair to introduce herself to the world. While many fans rejoiced at Caitlyn’s photos, shot by Annie Leibovitz, the interview gave them more insight into her relationship with Kris. Cait explained that her transition wasn’t the only reason she and Kris ended during one section.

“I think in a lot of ways she became less tolerant of me,” the I Am Cait alum shared. “Then I’d get upset, and the whole relationship kind of fizzled.”

Caitlyn also added that the reasons for the divorce were “20 [percent] gender and 80 percent was the way I was treated.” In the same interview, Kris defended her actions and said her ex-spouse wasn’t completely honest about her transition.

“Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?” Kris asked rhetorically. “Why would you not explain this all to me?”

3. Kris Jenner said Caitlyn Jenner left the Kardashians ‘behind’

Kris and Caitlyn’s divorce soon became a significant part of KUWTK. When the Big Brother contestant transitioned, E! offered her a TV show. In 2015, I Am Cait premiered on the network. The series showed Cait adjusting to her life away from Kris and the Kardashians. During the show’s first season, she also spoke to other transgender activists, such as Chandi Moore, Zackary Drucker, and actor Candis Cayne.

Although Caitlyn explained in the series that I Am Cait wasn’t about the Kar-Jenners, several appeared. In one episode, Kris confronted her ex regarding their new dynamic. During their conversation, the cookbook author told Caitlyn that she treats her friends better than her stepchildren.

“You’re sensitive and amazing to all these new people in your life; you’re just not so sensitive and amazing to the family that you left behind,” Kris said.

While Caitlyn defended herself, her spouse wasn’t the only one in her family upset by her actions. Months after the Vanity Fair story, Kim and Khloe confronted their step-parent. On I Am Cait, Khloe expressed her frustration about Caitlyn’s comments on her and Kris’ marriage.

“We want to support you and be there for you,” the Good American CEO said to Cait. “But, we don’t think that that entails you speaking negatively about my mom. In our opinion, you don’t even need to mention our mom … let’s not drag my mom through the mud. I would think you would come from a place of more compassion, especially when you have two young daughters who are greatly affected by it.”

4. Caitlyn Jenner was almost left out of a Kar-Jenner event after her transition

In 2015, Caitlyn’s transition made global news. Following her cover story, the politician won the “courage award” at the 2015 Espys. Several of Cait’s children, including Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, attended the event as she accepted the honor.

Although her family supported Caitlyn’s transition, they didn’t always enjoy her extra attention. In a 2016 clip of Keeping Up, Kendall thought her dad might take attention away from her during the model’s first Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“I don’t know how everyone knows, and now it’s a huge story, and now I’m actually really p***ed at you,” Kendall said to Caitlyn. “You’re going to take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me? Thank you! No, you can’t! You can come to the f**king after party! You can’t come.”

“I hope you’re not doing this for your own good a** attention,” she continued. “You’re welcome to come if you don’t f**king say anything, and you walk in the back door.”

In the episode, Kris agreed with Kendall’s stance. However, she and Caitlyn ultimately reached an agreement and cheered their daughter on at the event.

5. The exes’ relationship isn’t ‘as good as it should be’

Since their split, Caitlyn and Kris have come together to support their children. After Kendall’s Victoria’s Secret show, they reunited on KUWTK several times. In the final season of the long-running reality series, Kris even gave Caitlyn business advice amid her political career.

Although they’ve remained cordial, the I’m A Celebrity alum recently admitted that their relationship needs improvement. In a clip from Caitlyn’s appearance on Big Brother VIP, she explained that she and Kris no longer connect outside of their children and grandchildren.

“From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” Caitlyn told one of her housemates in a clip shared on the Daily Mail. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it’s not.”

“But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay,” she continued. “But it’s not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids. That’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father get along together.”

Caitlyn’s remarks came months after Kris gave an update on their relationship. In April 2021, the Hulu star said she and Cait aren’t friends, but she will always admire her ex.

“I think it’s very respectful,” she said of her and Cait to Wall Street Journal. “She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes.”

After their divorce, both Kris and Caitlyn moved on to other relationships. The Kar-Jenner matriarch and Corey Gamble have been together since 2014. As for Cait, she spends most of her time with her manager, Sophia Hutchins. However, despite multiple dating rumors, the pair is just close friends.