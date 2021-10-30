6 times Kendall and Kylie Jenner got called out for cultural appropriation

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were both accused of cultural appropriation through their businesses and fashion looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner might be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner siblings, but they certainly aren’t the least controversial.

Since the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they were both previously involved in several scandals. Many of them include pregnancies, breakups, and public feuds with each other.

In addition to their relationships, fans have also criticized many of Kendall and Kylie’s fashion and beauty choices. Take a look back at the moments the sisters were accused of appropriating other cultures on social media.

1. Kylie Jenner was recently accused of ‘blackfishing’ on Twitter

Kylie Jenner often makes headlines for her Instagram activities. In September 2021, the beauty mogul used the platform to announce her second baby with Travis Scott. Additionally, Kylie posts several selfies in between posting her brands and photo shoots.

On October 25, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram video while sitting in her car. During the post, Kylie was listening to Don Toliver’s song, “Smoke.” Following the post, outlets such as Pop Crave reposted the video on Twitter.

Once fans realized Kylie’s skin was darker than usual, they accused her of “blackfishing.” According to Page Six, the term describes “someone on social media who is pretending to be black by changing their appearance by using makeup, editing, or even surgery.”

“THE BLACKFISHING,” one Twitter user wrote.

“WHY DOES SHE LOOK BROWN AND ORANGE?” another commenter asked.

2. Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion line upset Notorious B.I.G.’s mom

Many KUWTK fans might recall that Kendall and Kylie often worked together during the early phases of their careers. One of the Jenner sisters’ earlier projects was their joint clothing line, Kendall + Kylie.

In June 2017, they introduced a line of “Rap vs. Rock” t-shirts. On the shirts, Kylie and Kendall added their faces to artists like Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G.

After seeing the post, B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, criticized the sisters’ design on Instagram. Additionally, many fans were appalled by their outfit choices.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” Wallace captioned a photo on Instagram. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Fortunately, Kendall did apologize for using Notorious B.I.G. and other artists’ likeness. In a social media statement, the model admitted, “these designs were not well thought out, and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” per People.

3. Fans accused Kylie Jenner of ‘cosplaying as Beyoncé’

Kylie’s latest “blackfishing” accusation came one year after fans made similar remarks. In March 2020, the 24-year-old mother of two wore a hooded, neon green leopard gown from Tom Ford. Then, Kylie added a blonde, curly-haired look to the ensemble.

“Giving you baby mama drama, honey,” she captioned her Twitter post.

Following Kylie’s post, several Twitter users responded to the look. In many of the comments, they accused her of “cosplaying” black women, specifically Beyoncé.

“Why is Kylie dressed as Khloe cosplaying as Beyoncé?” one user asked.

4. Kendall Jenner received backlash for her tequila brand

In February 2021, Kendall announced her latest business venture via Instagram. After sharing several photos of her new Tequila brand, 818 Tequila, she explained how the process took close to four years.

Kendall also said she contributed to the drink’s process by often traveling to the distillery where 818 was made.

Although the KUWTK star explained her alignment with the tequila brand, she upset several social media users. According to Cosmopolitan, many of them took to Twitter and accused Kendall of using Mexican culture for financial gain.

“Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it ‘818 Tequila’ is GENTRIFICATION,” one Twitter user claimed. “The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family-owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support.”

Following Kendall’s backlash, she limited her comments on the post. Weeks later, she defended 818 and its impact on the Jalisco, Mexico community.

“At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibers and water waste and build sustainable brick that was are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco,” she told the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, per Elle.

“Along with saving the planet, it’s important for us to be friendly to the community as well. We’re donating them and building homes for people that need homes.”

5. Kylie Jenner’s Eskimo Halloween costume left fans in an uproar

On Halloween 2015, Kylie posted her chosen Halloween costume via Instagram. In the post, she’s wearing a blonde wig and an all-white outfit. Underneath the photo, Kylie captioned the “Eskimo.”

According to Huffington Post, the phrase is considered a slur among the Inuit and Alaskan communities. Although Kylie didn’t apologize, she wrote “snow queen” on the following post and limited her Instagram comments.

6. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were accused of appropriating Chola culture

Kylie and Kendall’s clothing line made headlines once again in August 2017. Just one month after their lawsuit for using Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.’s likenesses, they were in trouble for another Kendall + Kylie look.

While promoting their collection, one item didn’t sit well with fashion lovers. In the brand’s Instagram post, one model wore a button-down, plaid shirt and a lacy bra underneath. According to Teen Vogue, the sisters also styled their model in oversized hoops.

Many social media users didn’t enjoy Kendall and Kylie’s selection for their brand. Some commenters accused the sisters of appropriating the “Chola” culture.

Per Julianne Escobedo Shepherd’s definition in The Guardian, Chola is a “term [that] was used by European colonizers to refer to full or mixed indigenous populations in South and Central America, but in the 1960s [it] was reclaimed in the US by working-class Mexican Americans and the Chicano Power movement as a way to flip and empower a term that had historically been used to denigrate us.”

Additionally, Kendall and Kylie were reprimanded for their presumed lack of knowledge of Cholo/Chola culture.

“Do you know where cholo culture comes from?” a follower asked. “Why it is the way it is? No, I bet you don’t. Therefore stop using it just to profit.”

After receiving comments on social media, Kylie and Kendall deleted the post on their Instagram pages.